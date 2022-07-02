ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Habitat for Humanity helps Vietnam Veteran fix home

By Tawny Davis
 5 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Richard Rechy is a Vietnam War veteran who has been suffering from depression for years.

Because of his condition, it made it difficult for him to maintain his home into a livable condition. The nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of El Paso stepped up to help Rechy get back on track.

One of the main issues with Rechy’s home was that electricity only working in some parts of the house. He also had no water because he had plumbing issues and a water heater that was leaking.

Rechy’s air conditioner was also giving him problems. Now Rechy has a fully functioning home and tells KTSM he is eternally grateful for the work that habitat put into it.

I’m just joyful now. What a change. I think I can hold my head a little higher now, dignity is something that you lose.

Richard Rechy, veteran

For Rechy, he is grateful for his counselor and for Habitat for Humanity for coming together to help him create a new home for himself. He says he is beginning to get back to his normal self and looks forward to his future.

At the time of the application back in 2018, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity, Dave Driscoll, said they did. When the Habitat for Humanity finally obtained the funding that was needed, the organization was able to begin repairs to his home.

Five years that I’ve been executive director of habitat, this is the most work we’ve done on a individual home and I saw a uninhabitable home when we started, and now I see a home that he can live in.

Dave Driscoll, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity

To qualify for help, the homeowner must:

  • meet eligibility criteria for household income limits (within Area Median Income for El Paso County).
  • be willing to partner with us and contribute a set amount of hours in sweat equity (volunteer) to Habitat for Humanity.
  • have the ability to pay back a 15 to 30 year, zero (0%) percent interest mortgage.
  • must not currently own a home.
  • must be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident.

