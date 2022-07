BEXLEY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 into law on Tuesday, which makes a $500 million dollar investment in the state’s 32 Appalachian counties. “As I stated during my State of the State address, this is Appalachia’s time,” DeWine said. “With this investment, we will be securing a better future for this region.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO