(ABC 6 News) - Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade a few weeks ago in the Supreme Court, many people used the4th of July holiday as a chance to protest. "This is a day supposed to represent freedom of America, but for a lot of people, our rights are being oppressed. Like today that's what we are fighting for, so not everyone is free," protester Zara Boon said.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO