Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager announced on Thursday that she has implemented Cott Systems’ PropertyCheck in her office. This new product helps protect residents from potential property and mortgage fraud. The 24/7 service allows residents to sign up on the record search screen of the office website, www.lawrencecountyohiorecorder.org. It is a user-friendly feature that may be accessed by selecting the PropertyCheck tab on the website’s search screen.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO