Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Colleton; Hampton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yemassee, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Yemassee, Islandton, Early Branch, Cummings, McPhersonville, Grays, Almeda Intersection and Pocotaligo. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 31 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO