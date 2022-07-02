ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 23:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delemar Crossroads, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Delemar Crossroads, Yonges Island, Adams Run, Jacksonboro and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Colleton; Hampton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yemassee, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Yemassee, Islandton, Early Branch, Cummings, McPhersonville, Grays, Almeda Intersection and Pocotaligo. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 31 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy