Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delemar Crossroads, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Delemar Crossroads, Yonges Island, Adams Run, Jacksonboro and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
