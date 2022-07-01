ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Loveland Residents Encouraged to Provide Feedback Through City’s First Community Survey Since 2018

lovgov.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Loveland has released its biennial Community Survey to the public for the first time since 2018 to get much-needed feedback from residents on the quality of life in Loveland. Residents across the City are encouraged to complete the survey online at lovgov.org/CommunitySurvey or in person at one of...

www.lovgov.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiowacountypress.net

End of an era aiding homeless in Colorado

(Colorado News Connection) Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement. He said the number of people experiencing homelessness...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Independence Day Parade marches through streets of Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest annual parades returned for Independence Day. The Greeley Stampede's Independence Day Parade was held Monday morning, marching north along Greeley's 10th Avenue, starting next to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street beyond Lincoln Park.
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#City Hall#Performance Management#Library#Language#First Community Survey#Ncs#Nrc
KKTV

Illegal fireworks continue to go off despite nearby brush fire in Colorado neighborhood

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fireworks may be the culprit behind an explosive brush fire that threatened a neighborhood on the outskirts of Aurora Monday night. Firefighters responded to Himalaya Way on the east side of the city just after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a sizable smoke plume visible for blocks. Fueled by gusty winds, the fire was sweeping across an open space in the subdivision when crews got on scene. More resources were immediately called in.
AURORA, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

McWhinney faces tough questions about ‘social and economic heart’ of Baseline

As McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. prepares to build Center Street — a district that the company and Broomfield planners consider to be the “social and economic heart” of the Baseline mega-development — the developer is facing scrutiny from city leaders who appear a bit wary of a potential reduction of commercial space in favor of more homes.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lisa Roy knows what it's like to be a young mother who can't afford child care. Now, she's set to lead the Colorado Office of Early Childhood.

In May, Gov. Jared Polis announced that Lisa Roy was the sole finalist to lead the newly created Colorado Office of Early Childhood. Her most recent roles included roughly three years as executive director of early childhood education for Denver Public Schools, where she ran the state’s largest preschool program, and a more than two-year stint in Nebraska working as director of program development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.
DENVER, CO
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

No legal immigration status proof required for business license

A new state law that went into effect on July 1 means that those who want to apply for a business or occupational license in the City and County of Denver no longer have to show proof of legal U.S. residency. Denver also added additional forms of identification that will be accepted. Acceptable forms of identification can be found here."Our immigrant community plays a critical role in our economy," said Excise and Licenses Executive Director Molly Duplechian in a statement. "We're pleased to see our state lawmakers end the outdated anti-immigrant requirement that often limited an immigrant's ability to pursue their...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police break up large group setting fires, jumping on cars in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police broke up a large group of people who they said were setting bushes on fire, jumping on cars and setting off fireworks in Boulder Monday night. Police said the incident, which they described as a "large party," happened in the area of 17th Street and Cascade Avenue and surrounding streets. They said the crowd was jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire, and setting off fireworks. A few burglaries were also reported, police said.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

All aboard the Rocky Mountaineer — Colorado’s new luxury train

DENVER — Stacked layers of creamy white, apricot, lime and cocoa brown stone stretched like giant, multicolored taffy candy across the cliffs in front of me as we neared the state line dividing “Colorful” Colorado and “Life Elevated” Utah. This vivid rocky plateau was just one of many diverse landscapes I beheld while traveling aboard the new Rocky Mountaineer luxury passenger train last October.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy