ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Guns now allowed at Home Depot Backyard outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaDxj_0gSmLGaO00

ATLANTA — The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium was considered a gun-free zone but not anymore.

Gun rights group GA2A worked with gun rights activist Phillip Evans to challenge the Backyard’s policy that restricted guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have to abide by the law,” said Jerry Henry, executive director of GA2A. “So if we find someone that’s not … we will sue them to make sure they’re in line.”

Earlier this year on the Home Depot Backyard website, the list of prohibited items included pyrotechnics, firearms, weapons and any other dangerous items.

But today, firearms and weapons have been removed from the prohibited items list.

The land is owned by the state-run Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

in 2014, Georgia passed a law expanding where you can carry your gun.

Some Georgia residents say they wished public spaces had more freedom to regulate weapons.

“Guns are never safe around children,” said Clayton County resident Nicole Davis. “If we’re all out coming out to have fun, what do you need a gun for?”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Daryl Walker
3d ago

We have a criminal problem, not a gun problem. Criminals don't follow laws. We need more law abiding citizens to carry and National Constitutional Carry.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 7/5: A tax hike, new King statue, religious states

NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City leaders taking steps to increase safety at area parks

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are taking steps to add rangers to city parks. The plan was introduced Monday afternoon during a city council meeting. One of the organizers said with a shortage of police officers, this could help keep people safe while they visit places like Westside Park and Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with a homeowner who likes the idea. Jennifer Ade has lived in Atlanta’s Vine City for 10 years. Our crew was getting video at Atlanta’s Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park and Ade approached to see if we were covering a shooting that happened 10 minutes before we got there. She said, “literally I looked out and saw people grabbing their children and running to the car with children in tow, it was really scary.”
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Atlanta: The Don'ts of Visiting Atlanta

Atlanta, the hub of the southeast US has a lot of incredible restaurants, museums, history, and people. Here we go through tourist information for Atlanta. We focus on what tourists should not do when they visit Atlanta. Whether you are going to a Hawks, Braves, or Falcons game (or their favorite soccer team Atlanta FC), visiting the High Museum of Art in Midtown, or just visiting Zoo Atlanta you should always have your southern manners on and don't forget to grab a Coke while you are there at the World of Coca Cola.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mercedes Benz Stadium#The Home Depot Backyard#Ga2a#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTGS

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

Get Spellbound At This Hidden Bamboo Forest On The Chattahoochee

Located in Sandy Springs, on the Chattahoochee River, there’s a magical bamboo forest that y’all can easily access by a beloved hiking trail, much-loved by many Atlantans. Explore this mystical natural phenomenon (pictured above) that’ll transport you out of Atlanta, and will make you forget you’re super close to the hustle and bustle of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy