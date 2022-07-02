ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Family of fallen Oklahoma officer receives free vacation to Bahamas

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The family of Kyle Davis, a fallen Washington County Sheriff’s deputy, was chosen as the first recipient of the Ten-Seven Retreat.

The ceremony was organized by Ten-Seven, a non-profit serving families of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The organization was named because “10-7″ because that is the police code for “out of service.”

The Ten-Seven Retreat is an all-expense paid trip the the Bahamas, and Davis’ family received the trip at a ceremony at the Bartlesville Law Enforcement Memorial Friday.

“The citizens of this state support our men and women in blue,” said Washington County Undersheriff John Copeland. “This is a way that support can be shown.”

