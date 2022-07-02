ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tag Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tag team match is set for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s show that the Tully Blanchard-managed team of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) will face off with Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty on...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Ronda Rousey Demanded Liv Morgan Beat Her

A selfless star. The WWE women’s division has come a long way and a lot of that is due to their star power. The company has a group of top names who have taken the division further than almost anyone could have thought possible. However, at some point you need someone new to fill in the spots, and that seems to be what one of the top starts wanted to do with a new face.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE SummerSlam

Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?. A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.
WWE
PWMania

New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center. When asked about...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Backstage News on Edge’s WWE Return and Money in the Bank’s Mysterious Vignette

According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make a comeback in the new teaser promo that aired at WWE Money In the Bank. We previously mentioned how WWE aired the promo that included references to The Hardys, The Dudleys, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and other WWE Hall of Famers. Wrestlevotes then pointed out that viewers shouldn’t get “overly excited” about what the teaser is teasing. The video was not explicitly linked to WWE 2K23, but that comment raised speculation that it might be.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
International Business Times

WWE Backstage Plans For Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry Revealed

The backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry have reportedly been revealed. Reigns and Lesnar, two of the most powerful figures at present in the WWE Company, are once again scheduled to come face to face at the upcoming event of SummerSlam. Lesnar, who lost his...
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.
WWE
411mania.com

Montez Ford on the WWE Draft Possibly Forcing a Split for The Street Profits, His Dream of Becoming WWE Champion

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022, The Street Profits member Montez Ford discussed a potential breakup for the tag team and what it would mean for their futures in WWE. Ford also discussed his dream of eventually becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.:
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Name Added To Madison Square Garden WWE Raw

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Revealed

Earlier this evening, we got news on when Roman Reigns will be returning to “Raw“, but what about “SmackDown”? Reigns will be returning home to the Blue Brand sooner rather than later, as The Tribal Chief is advertised for this Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”!
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Arizona

WWE has a Sunday Stunner live event set for tonight in Tuscon, Arizona featuring Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. The show has the following card announced:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch. * Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami...
WWE
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Win Sets Up an Incredible Survivor Series 2022 Match

Bobby Lashley became a three-time WWE United States Champion on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, successfully forcing Austin Theory to tap out via The Hurt Lock. Shortly after Lashley's victory celebration was over, fans online immediately started speculating over what this title reign could mean, and the thought of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November immediately came to mind. Assuming WWE will continue the Brand vs. Brand storyline that has been attached to Survivor Series for several years, "The All Mighty" will take on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther if both men are still champions by then. Fans started salivating over the possibility of that matchup and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP’s Wife Walked Out Of The Room During Recent WWE Match

Not many matches in WWE have received the type of reaction that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got from their Hell in a Cell encounter at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Days before, Rhodes completely tore his right pectoral muscle, but the American Nightmare was determined to compete against Rollins inside the massive structure, leading to some undeniably gruesome, if instantly iconic, images.
WWE

