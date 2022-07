BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old man died after he was struck at a Birmingham intersection and the driver left the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Lacy Arnez Owens, of Birmingham, was struck at the intersection of 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North on July 3, 2022. The coroner said he was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital at 5:40 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO