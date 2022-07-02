ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Riddle Faces Seth Rollins After WWE Smackdown Ends

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dark match main event for tonight’s WWE Smackdown saw Riddle do battle with...

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
What Happened After Money In The Bank Went Off The Air

After WWE Money In The Bank went off the air, Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee and celebrated with Mr. Money In The Bank Theory. After the attack, Corbin also accepted McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman shared the below video of the attack:. On the June...
They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
Israel Adesanya responds to Jon Jones and the rest of the haters following UFC 276: “You’re so great people just want to see you fall”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya addressed his haters following his anticlimactic win over Jared Cannonier this evening in Las Vegas. Adesanya (22-1 MMA) was looking to earn his fifth title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had last competed at UFC 271 in February, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.
News On Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE SummerSlam

Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?. A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.
WWE Money in the Bank Results (7/2/22)

Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (7/1/22) Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi. As soon as the bell rings everyone goes for a ladder except Asuka and...
WWE Backstage Plans For Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry Revealed

The backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry have reportedly been revealed. Reigns and Lesnar, two of the most powerful figures at present in the WWE Company, are once again scheduled to come face to face at the upcoming event of SummerSlam. Lesnar, who lost his...
Backstage News on Edge’s WWE Return and Money in the Bank’s Mysterious Vignette

According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make a comeback in the new teaser promo that aired at WWE Money In the Bank. We previously mentioned how WWE aired the promo that included references to The Hardys, The Dudleys, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and other WWE Hall of Famers. Wrestlevotes then pointed out that viewers shouldn’t get “overly excited” about what the teaser is teasing. The video was not explicitly linked to WWE 2K23, but that comment raised speculation that it might be.
Nia Jax Calls Out Startup Promotion For Continuing To Advertise Her

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has become the latest wrestler to call out startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for continuing to promote her for their upcoming show, despite the fact she will not be involved. Jax quotes a tweet from WES who were advertising a meet and greet opportunity by...
Multiple Title Changes Take Place At WWE Money In The Bank

There’s your change. Titles are one of the most important things in all of wrestling as they often make someone the top star in a promotion. Winning or losing a title can make a huge change for anyone on a roster and it can be quite the new direction for anyone involved. That was the case again this weekend, as a new champion was crowned in a bit of a surprise win.
New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center. When asked about...
Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
McMahon Family Attend UFC 276 After WWE Money in the Bank, Pat Mcafee in a Neck Brace

Towards the end of Sunday night’s UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, a number of top WWE executives including Pat McAfee were present. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Interim Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon, Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and SmackDown commentator McAfee were all named and shown on camera. They were seated next to Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s chief business officer, and other notable guests.
