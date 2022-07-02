ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Keith by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for the Panhandle of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; Keith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR...NORTHWESTERN KEITH...SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND NORTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewellen, or 14 miles north of Big Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park, Otter Creek Campground and Windlass Hill. This includes Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 127. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska South central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Northeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellfleet, or 14 miles west of Curtis, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wellfleet, Maywood, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 45 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Minatare Campground, or near Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Moomaws Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Angora, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice and Melbeta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE

