ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Brookwood's Leah Brown commits to Delaware State

By From Staff Reports
gwinnettprepsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookwood senior Leah Brown has committed to the Delaware State University...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ONE OF THESE DELAWARE STATE FAIR CONCERTS: SAM HUNT, TRACE ADKINS, ZZ TOP, OR HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON GOOD MORNING DELMARVA 5AM-7AM BEGINNING TUESDAY, JULY 12 THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 15. 2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest Official Rules. No purchase...
DELAWARE STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Delaware State
Gwinnett County, GA
Sports
County
Gwinnett County, GA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
GREENSBORO, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington youth complete city's Youth Police Academy

24 young men and women are the newest graduates of the Wilmington Police Department's annual Youth Police Academy. “The WPD Youth Academy is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are interested in law enforcement, or who may simply benefit from positive interactions with our police officers, to gain first-hand experience about the challenges and rewards associated with police work,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject Following Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Allan Simms of Rehoboth Beach, DE for firearm offenses following an investigation into an assault that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday morning. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., troopers were alerted to an assault that had just occurred in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off With Concert, Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s hope the weather holds up for all the Fourth of July festivities in our area. Things kicked off Friday night with a concert at Eakins Oval and fireworks at Penn’s Landing. “It’s just so joyful, there’s so much great energy. It’s a great way to kick off the summer,” Jessica Waber said. Bringing the energy and enthusiasm this Fourth of July holiday weekend. “I am a force of life, love, and sparkle,” Starfire said. Starfire is the energy curator and hype woman for the Our America Now concert at the Oval on the Parkway. It’s one of the many Welcome America...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Two Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy