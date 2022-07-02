Health Career Exploration Summer Institute in Eureka holds graduation

Join Friends of the Dunes on Saturday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as we launch the month-long Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival with a live, in-person sand sculpting demonstration and celebration of creativity on the coast! The July 9th event will take place on the beach just to the west of the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Bring your sunglasses and hats to view this year’s selected sculpting groups. This summer event will launch an entire month during which you and your team of sand-sculpting superstars can compete in the 27th Annual Sand Sculpture Festival as a dispersed event, up and down the Humboldt coast.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO