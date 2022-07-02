ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Health Career Exploration Summer Institute in Eureka holds graduation

By AUSTIN CASTRO
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, a group of 16 local high school students interested in pursuing careers in the health field graduated from a two week-summer education program....

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Old Town Eureka businesses see boost with return of Independence Day festival

EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's first Independence Day festival since 2019 returned, leading to a huge economic impact on the area. The festival in Eureka's Old Town has been a mainstay for over 20 years, but the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the pandemic. This year, residents turned out in droves and organizers said the event's return gives a boost to local businesses.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Humboldt County Celebrates Nation’s Birthday at Fourth of July Festival in Old Town Eureka

Look, it’s a strange and uneasy time in America. A bipartisan House select committee keeps dropping bombshells about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol; the Supreme Court just issued a series of momentous decisions that reshaped the country; and our ongoing epidemic of gun violence continues unabated — the latest incident being a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago Highland Park, Illinois, that left at least six people dead and two dozen others hospitalized. Tumultuous times!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Lost Coast Kennel Club of California all-breed dog show coming to Humboldt this weekend

FERNDALE, Calif. — The Lost Coast Kennel Club of California is welcoming dog lovers to their all-breed dog show on the North Coast this weekend. Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10 at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds at 1250 5th Street in Ferndale from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Only dogs eligible to compete are allowed on show grounds.
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival Launch on July 9th

Join Friends of the Dunes on Saturday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as we launch the month-long Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival with a live, in-person sand sculpting demonstration and celebration of creativity on the coast! The July 9th event will take place on the beach just to the west of the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Bring your sunglasses and hats to view this year’s selected sculpting groups. This summer event will launch an entire month during which you and your team of sand-sculpting superstars can compete in the 27th Annual Sand Sculpture Festival as a dispersed event, up and down the Humboldt coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Eureka, CA
Health
City
Eureka, CA
Eureka, CA
Education
Local
California Education
kymkemp.com

Jet Needs a Nice Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Jet. I am a male, black Domestic Shorthair. Age...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HOOPA, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested Following Willow Creek Assault

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 3, 2022, at about 10:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Into Eel River; Officials Concerned About a Possible Fuel Spill

About 7:35 p.m., reports of a traffic accident south of Phillipsville came into the Emergency Call Center. A vehicle had reportedly ran off the road at mile marker 1.15 on the Avenue of the Giants and into the river. However, by about 8:30 p.m., information became clear that the driver had purposefully driven their vehicle into the South Fork of the Eel River there and gotten stuck.
PHILLIPSVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Fortuna High School#Cal Ore
kymkemp.com

BOLO From Hoopa Valley Tribal Police: Looking for Suspects in Theft

This is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 29, 2022, Officers responded to Hoopa Forest Industries on a report of theft. During the...
HOOPA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

[UPDATED] New Hoopa Valley Police Chief Inaccurately Stated That Officers Destroyed $10.8 Million Worth of Illegal Cannabis on Tribal Land, Says He Intentionally Released Misinformation as a ‘Test’

On Monday morning, Ramos took another stab at explaining his “apparent attempt at humor,” which he says was intended to spark conversation. (Mission accomplished!) He also says he used a gratuitously inflated dollar figure for the seized cannabis to “prove a point,” though he immediately adds that this “served no real objective.”
HOOPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy