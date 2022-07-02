John Brown in Your Town: FOX 35 anchors learn to sail on Lake Baldwin

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Pledge of Allegiance was first written by Francis J. Bellamy, a Baptist minister from New York, in 1892. Sixth grader Eila Roberts says her father taught it to her. "Probably when I was three or four years old, when my dad came back from the Marines, and it was something I've always kept in my heart," she said.

