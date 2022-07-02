John Brown in Your Town: FOX 35 anchors learn to sail on Lake Baldwin

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Muggy Tuesday with feels-like temps around 101° this afternoon. Scattered storms mainly between 2 and 7 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns and quite typical for this time of year. DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS...
After being delayed for a half-an-hour, Orlando's annual fireworks show art Lake Eola park was disrupted as panicked crowds were seen running from the Walt Disney Amphitheater. Law enforcement investigated the situation and said there does not appear to have been a public theat.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Stitches now cover part of Pat Clark’s right foot after a shark bit him in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on Sunday. The 28-year-old avid surfer was riding waves by the jetty when he says he jumped off his board and the shark got a hold of his foot, quickly letting go.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County lifeguards kept an eye on the heat, lightning and rip currents as massive crowds packed the beaches for Fourth of July weekend. "Everybody’s in that Fourth of July spirit so you know it’s good," said Harold Rivera, visiting from Deltona. Aaron Jenkins...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volunteers came out to Volusia County to help clean its beaches after all the July 4th festivities. The county coordinated clean-ups from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the following three sites:. Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach. Sun Splash Park, 611...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department reaffirmed Tuesday that so far there is no evidence that gunfire or a shooting took place Monday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola, which prompted hundreds of people to suddenly run away from the park in the middle of the show.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Video shows the panic that erupted at Lake Eola in Orlando on the Fourth of July after a noise was mistaken for gunshots during the annual fireworks show. Police say no evidence of gunfire was found, but some people suffered minor injuries in the stampede after running from what they believed was a shooting in the area.
LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Pledge of Allegiance was first written by Francis J. Bellamy, a Baptist minister from New York, in 1892. Sixth grader Eila Roberts says her father taught it to her. "Probably when I was three or four years old, when my dad came back from the Marines, and it was something I've always kept in my heart," she said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A couple who were arrested for allegedly leaving their child in a hot car while they shopped at a Central Florida Home Depot store will go before a judge on Tuesday. Wengen Shi and Caijue Yuan will be in Seminole County court facing child neglect charges.
