Arizona State

Two Arizona Standouts Enter Transfer Portal

By Justin McLeod
extrainningsoftball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona standouts Janelle Meono and Sharlize Palacios have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Palacios, a true junior during the 2022 season, has two years of eligibility remaining. During the 2022...

