Navasota, TX

Navasota hosts 3rd annual ‘Freedom Festival’

By Hope Merritt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Navasota hosted its 3rd annual Freedom Festival, which was its biggest yet. Several hundred people gathered in downtown Navasota wearing red white and...

Brazos Heritage Society sponsors ‘Old Fashioned’ 4th of July in the Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Heritage Society sponsors a free community event each year on the 4th of July. This event provides an “old-fashioned”, family-friendly celebration of our nation’s founding with a flag-raising ceremony and tribute, patriotic and popular music, a children’s parade, refreshments, and exhibitor booths.
Wheelock hosts their 28th annual 4th of July BBQ and parade

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - The 28th annual Wheelock 4th of July BBQ and parade took place this morning at the historic Wheelock School. The Friends of Wheelock School House hosted a celebration that was full of horses, bikes, classic cars and more wrapping around the community square. The annual celebration...
Caldwell church hosts 26th annual July 3rd celebration

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell hosted its annual July 3rd celebration Sunday evening. Families from across the Brazos Valley attended the festival, where they joined in fellowship, participated in games, listened to live music, and watched a fireworks display at the end of the night. Children were...
Rotary Club replaces damaged flag poles in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On holidays that we honor America, the Bryan Rotary Club places American flags in designated areas across the city to honor those days and to show our community’s patriotism. On Sunday, however, someone damaged several of those flag poles that were located along Briarcrest Drive...
Texas A&M hosts fireworks and drone show to end the July 4th holiday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System hosted its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show on the RELLIS Campus Monday night. The family-friendly event featured food trucks and fun for all to enjoy. This year’s show featured over two hundred drones synced to patriotic music and a massive...
Leon, Montgomery, and Washington county officials enact Burn Bans

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As dry conditions continue following the Fourth of July holiday, Leon, Montgomery and Washington County officials have enacted Burn Bans, effective immediately. This order prohibits outdoor burning throughout each county. These counties now add to the list of ongoing Burn Bans across our area, joining...
No more fireworks but the fire danger continues in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leading up to Independence Day there were many warnings about the possible fire danger threats that fireworks possessed, but now that the 4th of July has come and gone without any major fire damage to Brazos County, it’s important for residents not to let their guard down as the county is still under a burn ban.
4th of July Fireworks Celebration

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this time of year, people will celebrate July 4th in various ways. For MCSO during this time, our priority is the safety of the citizens and the property in our county. As you prepare for July 4th holiday, please be aware fireworks are legal in…
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is out of space!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help from adopters, fosters and our rescue partners! Currently all pet adoption fees are waived and all adoptable pets will be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered. Summer is always a difficult time for our shelter and we ask everyone to tell your family, friends and coworkers that the Montgomery County Animal Shelter needs their help. We encourage you to foster one of our animals or join our volunteer team – daily dog walkers are always needed. We appreciate all who have adopted, fostered, volunteer or simply helped to spread the word that the shelter needs its’ community’s help. Every bit of help we receive directly benefits the animals.
State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and...
Two Aggies Earn WGCA All-American Scholar Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas A&M women’s golfers Hailee Cooper and Brooke Tyree were named 2021-22 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, the organization announced Tuesday. Tyree joined Ashley Freeman and Lauren Johnson as the only Aggies in program history to earn the recognition four times throughout...
Drought conditions causing problems at Hempstead watermelon farm

HEMPSTEAD, Texas – At Diioro’s Farmers Market in Hempstead, their supply is very sweet. Longtime customers like Vivienne like to fill their shopping carts to the top with their Hempstead Watermelons. “This is my supply,” she explained. “I was supplying everybody else for a while.”. However,...
