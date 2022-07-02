ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Baseball: Bismarck legion teams travel to Williston

 3 days ago

Bismarck and Williston faced off for doubleheaders at both the AA and A levels, while the Minot Metros host their third doubleheader of the week. The Surrey White Sox have been one of the top teams at the Class B level, as the team has grown in their ability to withstand bad innings throughout the season.

“I think the biggest thing that’s changed at the beginning of the season to now is that we can have those innings, and we’re not chirping at each other, we’re not getting on each other, we’re just putting our heads down and working, that’s it,” Blue Sox Coach Eric Burns said.

“Calming down, not trying to rush everything through it, just helping each other, just making sure everybody’s head’s up and not making errors,” Blue Sox Catcher Collin Headrick said.

Scores:

Williston Keybirds (7), Bismarck Governors (15) (G1)

Williston Keybirds (11), Bismarck Governors (20) (G2)

Williston Oilers (8), Bismarck Senators (15) (G1)

Williston Oilers (8), Bismarck Senators (8) (G2) play suspended

Minot Metros (6), West Fargo Vets (0) (G1)

Minot Metros (0), West Fargo Vets (13) (G2)

Baseball: Larks drop home game to Willmar

The Bismarck Larks were back at Municipal Ballpark Saturday night for the fourth straight game of a six game home stand. Saturday marked the second game of their series against the Willmar Stingers. The Larks got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the early momentum wasn't enough. A four run sixth […]
Mandan Rodeo Days kick off

Saturday night marked the beginning of the 143rd edition of the Mandan Rodeo Days with athletes coming from across the country to compete at Dacotah Centennial Park.
Larks defeat Stingers in opening game of series

The Bismarck Larks opened a new series on Friday as the Willmar Stingers came to town for the first of a four-game home stand. The Larks jumped ahead early with an RBI single in the second inning to get a 1-0 lead. Then in the fourth inning the offense exploded for seven runs to make […]
PHOTOS: Mandan's 4th of July Parade- floats, features and fun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day has once again come to the states, and with it, plenty of festivals and fireworks. It's also a time to show just how proud one is to be an American and to celebrate being together with friends, food and family. And nowhere is this clear in North Dakota than […]
Artist brightens up crafts at Art in the Park

Many vendors at Mandan's Art in the Park this week showed our community how great artisans are in the upper Midwest and Merlin Libak is one of those artists. His inventory includes flags, wildlife, sports, and even insects, all made from steel. "I come back and do this two to three hours a night; sometimes […]
Parade participants prepare float leading up to the day

Mandan's Independence Day parade has been a tradition since 1881 and draws participants and excitement each year. "Getting those folks to sign up is pretty easy and getting them out here they're full of energy to decorate and be part of the parade itself," Mandan Progress Organization Exec Director Matt Schanandore said. The clock is […]
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
Mandan's annual Independence Day parade held

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan's annual Independence Day parade brings visitors far and wide. Since 1881, Mandan has celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade. It is the largest parade in the state, bringing hundreds of people from all over to attend. The event has been going on...
July is National Parks and Recreation month

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and park departments across the state are gearing up for some fun. In Minot, all month long is a district wide scavenger hunt. They also have plans for build-a-bubble at Oak Park, and on July 18, a cardboard canoe race including prizes for most dramatic sinking.
How to pick a perfect watermelon

MANDAN, N.D. – Watermelon is a staple in our Fourth of July celebrations. But as the price of groceries continues to rise, we don't want to waste our money on a watermelon that doesn't taste good. Delores Royse-Castle is the owner of Royse's Twin City Produce in...
Bismarck Farmers Market opens for season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Farmer's Market opened for the season in Ace Hardware's parking lot Saturday. Dozens of buyers showed up even before it opened to see what vendors were offering. The market had canned and baked goods, meat, handmade products, and recipes. The market's manager...
Highest-rated BBQ restaurants in Bismarck, according to Yelp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The most popular barbequing holiday in the United States is the 4th of July, Independence Day. There's no better summer day for grilled food, family, friends, and fireworks. But mother nature appears to have other plans in the local area, with chances of severe storms that may include golf ball-sized hail […]
National Restaurant Chain Targets ND Man In Ad Campaign

You might see something a little strange over the next week or so. The national restaurant chain, "Checkers" and "Rally's" (Same ownership) is launching an ad campaign to convince one man to make a change. National Day Calendar. I'm sure you've heard of the National Day Calendar, and have probably...
Memphis murder suspect arrested in North Dakota

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in North Dakota on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year. According to the district attorney's office in Shelby County, Tennessee, 24-year-old Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested in Bismarck.
Memphis motel killing suspect arrested in Bismarck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in North Dakota on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year. According to the district attorney's office in Shelby County, Tennessee, 24-year-old Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested […]
