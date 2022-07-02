Baseball: Bismarck legion teams travel to Williston

Bismarck and Williston faced off for doubleheaders at both the AA and A levels, while the Minot Metros host their third doubleheader of the week. The Surrey White Sox have been one of the top teams at the Class B level, as the team has grown in their ability to withstand bad innings throughout the season.

“I think the biggest thing that’s changed at the beginning of the season to now is that we can have those innings, and we’re not chirping at each other, we’re not getting on each other, we’re just putting our heads down and working, that’s it,” Blue Sox Coach Eric Burns said.

“Calming down, not trying to rush everything through it, just helping each other, just making sure everybody’s head’s up and not making errors,” Blue Sox Catcher Collin Headrick said.

Scores:

Williston Keybirds (7), Bismarck Governors (15) (G1)

Williston Keybirds (11), Bismarck Governors (20) (G2)

Williston Oilers (8), Bismarck Senators (15) (G1)

Williston Oilers (8), Bismarck Senators (8) (G2) play suspended

Minot Metros (6), West Fargo Vets (0) (G1)

Minot Metros (0), West Fargo Vets (13) (G2)

