ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Price chases more history at Monday's Fritchie Classic

By John Cannon jcannon@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ws8Mu_0gSmEX1c00
Buy Now Brandon Price won the Expert Twins main event of the 2021 Barbara Fritchie Classic at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Brandon Price made some history at last year’s Barbara Fritchie Classic, becoming the first racer in 10 years to successfully defend his main event title at the annual motorcycle race in Frederick.

Now, an even rarer accomplishment beckons.

Price will try to become the first racer in 20 years to win three straight Barbara Fritchie Classic main event checkered flags during Monday’s running of the race — which is in its 101st year — at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

Price, 2018 Fritchie Classic champ Cory Texter and Cameron Smith are among those expected in Frederick on Monday.

As of Thursday, Barbara Fritchie Classic race organizer-sponsor Richard Riley said there were 25 pre-entries for the annual Fourth of July event, which will feature races in nine different classes.

But more racers could enter the Barbara Fritchie Classic — which is part of the Steve Nace American All-Star National Flat Track Series — after showing up on race day, including those who arrive after competing in Saturday’s Progressive American Flat Track New York Short Track Race in Weedsport, New York.

“So they’ll race up there,” Riley said. “If their machines make it, then we’ll catch a bunch of them coming down.”

While the Barbara Fritchie Classic doesn’t typically feature a slew of racers from the Progressive American Flat Track series, young prospects like Price — who is 22 years old — have won in Frederick while climbing the racing ladder.

Price is 10th in the Progressive American Flat Track Mission AFT SuperTwins standings, but he’ll be the racer to beat in Frederick, given his recent run of success there.

After winning his first main event checkered flag in Frederick in 2019, Price entered last year’s Expert Twins main event as the reigning champ because the 2020 Barbara Fritchie Classic was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

After waiting two years for the chance to defend his title, Price wasted little time, taking the lead on the first lap, never relinquishing it and winning by half a lap on his Indian bike.

The Marylander (he was born in Sparks and resides in White Hall) was the first racer to win two straight main event checkered flags at the Barbara Fritchie Classic since Sammy Halbert accomplished the feat in 2010-11.

And like Halbert 10 years ago, Price will try to get the first Fritchie Classic main event three-peat since the legendary George Roeder II won his third straight in 2002.

Price will hope for a better outcome than Halbert had in 2012, when his chance for three straight main event titles all-but vanished after he took a spill on lap four. Forced to the back on the restart and racing with bent handlebars, Halbert managed to finish fourth, while Brad Baker won.

Classes at the Barbara Fritchie Classic are All Star Twins, All Star Singles, Super Singles, 450 Amateur, Senior 40+, 250 Amateur, Open Singles Amateur, Vintage (1980 and older) and Hooligans (for street bikes).

“My gut feeling, we’ll have a turnout similar to what we had last year. We had 70 riders,” Riley said. “Now some of them sign up in multiple classes.”

For instance, some riders will race in both the Senior 40+ and Vintage classes.

“A lot of those guys will use the same bikes or have two different bikes, and they’ll ride both classes,” Riley said. “They want to get track time in. They enjoy racing. You only get to do this in Frederick once a year.”

There will also be a Donnie Smith Memorial Dash for Cash for the 450 riders. Smith, a former racer who helped out at the Barbara Fritchie Classic for years, died at age 67 on Dec. 31.

“It will get them a little more money, and it will honor Donnie for all of his hard work,” said Riley, noting how the race has depended on people like Smith over the years. “You can’t count the hours and the effort that people put in.”

NOTES: The front gate for spectators opens at 10 a.m, races start at 11:30 a.m., and the finals are slated to begin at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 to 12, while children 6 and under can enter free with a paying adult.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Stadium Authority eyes Port Covington as potential site of 10,000-seat soccer stadium

A 10,000-seat soccer stadium could be coming to Port Covington, depending on the results of a feasibility study requested by Mayor Brandon Scott. The Maryland Stadium Authority voted 4 to 0 Tuesday to explore the feasibility of constructing a soccer stadium somewhere in Baltimore City, and to make the Port Covington renewal district one of the areas under consideration.
BALTIMORE, MD
JamBase

Billy Strings Debuts ‘Streets Of Baltimore’ Cover In Baltimore

Billy Strings continued a long-standing trend of performing geographically-appropriate songs by debuting a cover of Bobby Bare’s “The Streets Of Baltimore” on Saturday in Baltimore. Strings’ latest addition to his ever-growing live repertoire came in the middle of his second set at Pier Six Pavilion. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
White Hall, MD
Frederick, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Afternoon storms could be strong Tuesday in Maryland

UPDATE (4:56 p.m.) -- The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. for south-central Howard, east-central Montgomery and northwestern Prince George's counties. At 4:55 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairland and Beltsville, moving southeast at 30 mph with 60 mph wind gusts. UPDATE (3:39...
MARYLAND STATE
thezebra.org

Champion Alexandria Dog Is in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

*editor’s note: this story was written before the WKC concluded; results will be posted online*. Alexandria, VA – Cheerio is a six-year-old Flat-Coated Retriever who lives with his owner-handler-trainer Sue Sommerfield near the Masonic Memorial. Cheerio loves to play in the water, run in the yard, and watch all the people, cars, and pets go by. “He loves helping me with whatever I’m doing,” says Sommerfield. “In the morning, he likes to bring me gifts, a shoe, then a boot, then the shoe tree, coat hangers—he is being helpful.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Wbaltv.com

Frederick cancer survivor, husband win $1M scratch-off prize

A Frederick cancer survivor and her husband, who won a $1 million Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize, said playing the lottery during treatment helped take their minds off their worries. Video above: Maryland Lottery has new Summer scratch-offs and rewards program. The couple claimed their prize Tuesday, but they were already...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Riley
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Frederick (MD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Frederick, MD?. Frederick is a beautiful community located in the Western Region of Maryland in the United States. Recognized as the second largest incorporated borough, it has a population of seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-one. The city is...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Steve Nace American#Progres
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Four Eateries on Route 1 Make List of Best Tacos in D.C.

Four eateries on the Route 1 corridor made a new list of the best tacos in the greater D.C. area. A recent Washington Post story included tacos made by Taqueria La Placita in Edmonston, La Michoacana in Brentwood and Taqueria Habanero and Tacos a la Madre in College Park. Cueritos...
BRENTWOOD, MD
mocoshow.com

Urbano Mexican Fare to Open First Montgomery County Location Later This Year

Urbano Mexican Fare will be opening its first Montgomery County location when the restaurant opens inside of The Heights, an upcoming food hall scheduled to open in Chevy Chase later this year. Urbano, a restaurant by Common Plate Hospitality, has current locations in Virginia- Alexandria and Mosaic District in Fairfax. The new food hall will be opening in the space formerly occupied by Anthropologie and PF Chang’s on the 5400 block of Wisconsin Ave (Wisconsin Place).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Storm causes damage, power outages in Bowie area

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A storm that moved through the Bowie area Tuesday brought down trees and knocked out power to a number of people. Joseph R. Jackson shared a number of pictures with us at DC News Now. They showed trees of various sizes that had been brought to the […]
BOWIE, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Getting to know your yard’s microclimates

Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
225
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy