Price chases more history at Monday's Fritchie Classic

Brandon Price won the Expert Twins main event of the 2021 Barbara Fritchie Classic at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Brandon Price made some history at last year’s Barbara Fritchie Classic, becoming the first racer in 10 years to successfully defend his main event title at the annual motorcycle race in Frederick.

Now, an even rarer accomplishment beckons.

Price will try to become the first racer in 20 years to win three straight Barbara Fritchie Classic main event checkered flags during Monday’s running of the race — which is in its 101st year — at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

Price, 2018 Fritchie Classic champ Cory Texter and Cameron Smith are among those expected in Frederick on Monday.

As of Thursday, Barbara Fritchie Classic race organizer-sponsor Richard Riley said there were 25 pre-entries for the annual Fourth of July event, which will feature races in nine different classes.

But more racers could enter the Barbara Fritchie Classic — which is part of the Steve Nace American All-Star National Flat Track Series — after showing up on race day, including those who arrive after competing in Saturday’s Progressive American Flat Track New York Short Track Race in Weedsport, New York.

“So they’ll race up there,” Riley said. “If their machines make it, then we’ll catch a bunch of them coming down.”

While the Barbara Fritchie Classic doesn’t typically feature a slew of racers from the Progressive American Flat Track series, young prospects like Price — who is 22 years old — have won in Frederick while climbing the racing ladder.

Price is 10th in the Progressive American Flat Track Mission AFT SuperTwins standings, but he’ll be the racer to beat in Frederick, given his recent run of success there.

After winning his first main event checkered flag in Frederick in 2019, Price entered last year’s Expert Twins main event as the reigning champ because the 2020 Barbara Fritchie Classic was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

After waiting two years for the chance to defend his title, Price wasted little time, taking the lead on the first lap, never relinquishing it and winning by half a lap on his Indian bike.

The Marylander (he was born in Sparks and resides in White Hall) was the first racer to win two straight main event checkered flags at the Barbara Fritchie Classic since Sammy Halbert accomplished the feat in 2010-11.

And like Halbert 10 years ago, Price will try to get the first Fritchie Classic main event three-peat since the legendary George Roeder II won his third straight in 2002.

Price will hope for a better outcome than Halbert had in 2012, when his chance for three straight main event titles all-but vanished after he took a spill on lap four. Forced to the back on the restart and racing with bent handlebars, Halbert managed to finish fourth, while Brad Baker won.

Classes at the Barbara Fritchie Classic are All Star Twins, All Star Singles, Super Singles, 450 Amateur, Senior 40+, 250 Amateur, Open Singles Amateur, Vintage (1980 and older) and Hooligans (for street bikes).

“My gut feeling, we’ll have a turnout similar to what we had last year. We had 70 riders,” Riley said. “Now some of them sign up in multiple classes.”

For instance, some riders will race in both the Senior 40+ and Vintage classes.

“A lot of those guys will use the same bikes or have two different bikes, and they’ll ride both classes,” Riley said. “They want to get track time in. They enjoy racing. You only get to do this in Frederick once a year.”

There will also be a Donnie Smith Memorial Dash for Cash for the 450 riders. Smith, a former racer who helped out at the Barbara Fritchie Classic for years, died at age 67 on Dec. 31.

“It will get them a little more money, and it will honor Donnie for all of his hard work,” said Riley, noting how the race has depended on people like Smith over the years. “You can’t count the hours and the effort that people put in.”

NOTES: The front gate for spectators opens at 10 a.m, races start at 11:30 a.m., and the finals are slated to begin at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 to 12, while children 6 and under can enter free with a paying adult.