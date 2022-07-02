ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Widow charged three decades after husband's body found beheaded

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was charged on Thursday in connection to the unsolved murder of her husband nearly 27 years after his body was found beheaded. French authorities charged the unidentified widow, 56, with the murder of Christophe Doire, regional prosecutor Eric Neveu said. Officials indicated there...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Related
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Hundreds of mourners line streets for funeral of four family members stabbed to death in their home: Convoy of hearses carry coffins of mother, her partner, daughter and granddaughter as they are laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to four members of the same family who were murdered in their own home. Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, her gran Dolet Hill, 64, and Dolet’s partner Denton Burke, 58, were all found stabbed to death at a property in Bermondsey, South London.
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
The Independent

Man leaves severed head on steps of court building after body dumped near river

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
