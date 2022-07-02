ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Current defeat Houston Dash 2-1

By Nick Jacobs
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7YgU_0gSmD5fy00

The Kansas City Current came away from Houston with three points and extend their unbeaten streak to five consecutive matches.

The Current got on the board first in the 42nd minute after they were awarded a penalty kick, after Shea Groom was given a yellow card for a handball on a blocked cross.

Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta took full advantage of the penalty kick boomed the kick right down the center giving the Current the one goal advantage into the half.

Early on in the 46th minute of the second half, forward Cece Kizer found defender Hailie Mace waiting in the middle of the box.

Mace found the back of the net giving the Current a two to nil lead.

The Houston Dash go on the board in the ninth minute of stoppage time when a cross bounced off the foot of Elizabeth Ball who was trying to clear the ball.

The Current’s next match will be on Sunday, July 10 as they travel to take on the Washington Spirit at 4:00 p.m. on 38 The Spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Kizer
Person
Shea Groom
Person
Hailie Mace
KSHB 41 Action News

KC Pet Project receives more than 170 pets over Independence Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City metropolitan area’s largest animal shelters took in about 170 pets from July 1 to July 4, 2022. KC Pet Project, which serves Kansas City, Missouri, said most of the intakes this weekend were dogs. The organization says that during the Independence Day holiday week, many dogs get loose after getting frightened by fireworks shows.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Spirit#Penalty Kick#Back Of The Net#The Kansas City Current#The Houston Dash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
KSHB 41 Action News

LGBTQIA+ community sounds alarm entering post-Roe world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States continues to move towards a post Roe world after the right to abortion was overturned by the Supreme Court. "This decision has sent shock waves through the legal community because the Supreme Court spent about 100 years developing a line of case law that said you have the right to privacy," Michelle Ewert, with the LGBTQ Bar Association of Greater Kansas City, said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy