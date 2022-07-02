Kansas City Current defeat Houston Dash 2-1

The Kansas City Current came away from Houston with three points and extend their unbeaten streak to five consecutive matches.

The Current got on the board first in the 42nd minute after they were awarded a penalty kick, after Shea Groom was given a yellow card for a handball on a blocked cross.

Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta took full advantage of the penalty kick boomed the kick right down the center giving the Current the one goal advantage into the half.

Early on in the 46th minute of the second half, forward Cece Kizer found defender Hailie Mace waiting in the middle of the box.

Mace found the back of the net giving the Current a two to nil lead.

The Houston Dash go on the board in the ninth minute of stoppage time when a cross bounced off the foot of Elizabeth Ball who was trying to clear the ball.

The Current’s next match will be on Sunday, July 10 as they travel to take on the Washington Spirit at 4:00 p.m. on 38 The Spot.

