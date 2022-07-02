Mayor Perkins urges community to be safe over holiday weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As everyone heads back to work today we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect as we are expecting another day where ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in excess of 105 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies to go along with the heat, and for that to generally be the weather story through the end of the work week. There is the chance of a few showers Wednesday afternoon across the southeast part of the viewing area, but don’t expect much. Once we get to the weekend we are tracking a weak cold front that will push into the region bringing scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon along with slightly cooler temperatures. Once we get to next week though, our high temperatures will quickly return to near 100 degrees.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO