Caddo Parish, LA

Mayor Perkins urges community to be safe over holiday weekend

KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Remembering...

www.ksla.com

KSLA

Marshall man shot in home dies; suspect at-large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating the murder of a man found dead in a home in the 600 block of Carter Street. The victim is Martie Person, 22, of Marshall. Police are asking for the public’s help in determining a suspect. According to a press release,...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Man armed with shotgun breaks into Arkansas church

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars after being accused of breaking into an Arkansas church on the Fourth of July. Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were first notified regarding a breaking or entering call at Shiloh Baptist Church on Highway 82 east. Upon...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting early Monday morning. Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to the parking lot of Orleans Square Apartments. That’s just off East Kings Highway. Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead and three more are wounded as a result of a rolling shootout on the Fourth of July. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near Jewella Avenue at Meriwether Road near Sports World. At least 17 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Community holds balloon release in honor of Lyla Sobolak

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Friends and family gathered outside of Cope Middle School on Tuesday, July 5 to release balloons in honor of Lyla Sobolak. The 13-year-old died while driving a recreational vehicle over the Forth of July holiday weekend. [RELATED: Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash]. Two...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Gunfire in Springhill sends 2 to hospital; 1 in critical condition

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Two people, both possibly juveniles, were shot during an encounter between two groups Monday afternoon in Springhill, authorities said. One was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in critical condition. The other was taken to Springhill Medical Center for treatment of wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said.
SPRINGHILL, LA
KSLA

Ordinance passes regarding Jimmie Davis bridge maintenance

The council held an open hearing during their regular meeting to get the public’s input. KSLA News 12 reached out to Lucas for a comment on the decision. Minden City Council selects mayor pro tem. Business owners react to deadly shooting along Jewella Avenue. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Bossier City teen dies in UTV crash

NEAR COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old girl died when she lost control of a utility terrain vehicle, causing it to strike a fence and a tree then overturn. Louisiana State Police identified her as Bossier City resident Lila Rose Sobolak. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Minden City Council now faces task of deciding who’ll serve as mayor

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Just days after Minden Mayor Terry L. Gardner was laid to rest, the City Council faces a pressing matter of business. The City of Minden confirmed June 28 that Gardner died from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis. His funeral was held Saturday, July...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Male dies in house fire in Springhill

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana deputy fire marshals are investigating a deadly house fire. It happened about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at a house in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest in Springhill, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook. “Two people were in...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KSLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $373,089 which is 76% higher than the state average of $212,445.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Bossier City Council advances discussion on redistricting maps

BOSSIER CITY La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, July 5, the Bossier City Council moved one step closer to new redistricted maps. The council held an open hearing during their regular meeting to get the public’s input. Demographer Gary Joiner also helped answer questions about the proposed map. Previously, the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Wayne Edwards selected as Minden mayor pro tem

The council held an open hearing during their regular meeting to get the public’s input. KSLA’s Destinee Patterson spent Tuesday speaking with nearby business owners, who say incidents like these seem to be happening more and more frequently.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Louisiana Department of Health confirms rise in COVID-19 cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, including six deaths, listed today on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website. The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Hudson, pastor of Paradise Baptist Church in Shreveport, is requesting people to consider going to get their vaccinations before returning to church.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Some kids are hypersensitive to the noise, light that fireworks generate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The sporadic, loud noises associated with fireworks can make related holidays especially stressful for people with sensory sensitivities and their families. Instead of being enjoyable, fireworks can be really scary for them. “You could get a meltdown, screaming, running,” said Latonzia Montgomery, owner/director of Excel...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Huge success for LifeShare’s United We Give

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many lives will be saved due to a huge improvement in blood donations compared to last year. The blood donation event wrapped up on July 2 and the numbers are in for this year’s United We Give. LifeShare is happy to announce that we broke last year’s previous record.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Abortion-rights advocates march in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of people marched in downtown Shreveport in support of women’s reproductive rights. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Speak not only for yourself, but for those that do not have a voice,” said one person at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

More Heat Advisories Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As everyone heads back to work today we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect as we are expecting another day where ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in excess of 105 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies to go along with the heat, and for that to generally be the weather story through the end of the work week. There is the chance of a few showers Wednesday afternoon across the southeast part of the viewing area, but don’t expect much. Once we get to the weekend we are tracking a weak cold front that will push into the region bringing scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon along with slightly cooler temperatures. Once we get to next week though, our high temperatures will quickly return to near 100 degrees.
SHREVEPORT, LA

