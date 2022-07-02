COVID-19: How Cases in the Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 573,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 28, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV metro area consists of Washington County, Berkeley County, and Morgan County. As of June 28, there were 27,730.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hagerstown residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Hagerstown-Martinsburg metro area, Berkeley County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 28, there were 32,716.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Berkeley County, the most of any county in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 24,223.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Hagerstown-Martinsburg.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hagerstown-Martinsburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 per 100,000 residents 12580 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 2,796,733 490,824 17,549.9 6,943 248.3 15680 California-Lexington Park, MD 112,290 20,479 18,237.6 219 195.0 41540 Salisbury, MD-DE 404,417 101,929 25,203.9 1,440 356.1 19060 Cumberland, MD-WV 98,612 26,306 26,676.3 525 532.4 25180 Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV 283,147 78,519 27,730.8 970 342.6

