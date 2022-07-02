COVID-19: Greenville, NC Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 573,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 28, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Greenville, NC metro area consists of just Pitt County. As of June 28, there were 31,183.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Greenville residents, the 42nd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Greenville metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Greenville, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 per 100,000 residents 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 104,269 22,949.0 1,226 269.8 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 70,093 24,309.4 532 184.5 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 153,949 24,565.2 828 132.1 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 190,279 24,968.9 1,989 261.0 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 31,393 25,157.5 277 222.0 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 32,807 26,542.2 412 333.3 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 181,640 27,264.4 1,682 252.5 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 144,638 27,863.2 1,124 216.5 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 54,992 28,191.1 383 196.3 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 41,759 28,469.8 474 323.2 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 741,695 29,136.8 6,003 235.8 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 109,960 29,988.2 1,397 381.0 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 50,515 30,929.3 501 306.8 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 55,642 31,183.7 235 131.7 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 415,708 31,202.0 1,693 127.1

