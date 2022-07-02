ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa authorities arrest juvenile after school threat circulates online

By WVTM 13 Digital
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An arrest was made in west Alabama Friday in connection with a threat made toward a Tuscaloosa-area school,...

Peggy Jackson
3d ago

I'm glad they arrested him, because it is too much of this going on and it needs to stop. Before more kids get injured or lose their life's..

Gwydion Silverhawk
3d ago

Wow!! Huge shout out to the Tuscaloosa County School System and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriffs Office. This incident was investigated very quickly and parents were completely informed of what happened and what was going on and the Sheriffs acted fast making contact with and arresting the juvenile involved. I hope this kid get the help he so obviously needs.

