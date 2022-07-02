The most mispronounced places in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages.

FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook what places in the Golden State people seem to mispronounce the most. Here are the names that were mentioned the most in the comments.

Tuolumne

Of Native origin, it is used in a county name as well as for the Tuolumne River. It might be tempting to pronounce the “n” in Tuolumne, but it’s actually silent and pronounced as too-aw-luh-mee .

According to the county’s historical society , “Tuolumne is translated by some as a Me-Wuk word “Talmalamne” meaning a cluster of stone dwellings.”

Camariillo

The city of Camarillo got its name from the family who owned the ranch that eventually became the city. Camarillo is a Spanish name, so to pronounce it correctly you’d have to roll the “r”, but if not, just make sure to pronounce the two l’s as a y, as in kah-ra-mee-yo .

La Jolla

The San Diego-area city is also Spanish in origin. While some may pronounce the “j” in English, as in the word ‘joy,’ the name of the city is pronounced law-hoy-a .

Vallejo

Another city that has the double-L carried over from the Spanish language. Vallejo occasionally gets pronounced va-le-jo (with the second syllable similar in sound to ‘leg’), but it’s also pronounced va-yeh-ho .

Suisun City

It might be tempting to pronounce it as swee-sun, but if you’ve ever been on BART in the Bay Area, you might have heard the correct pronunciation: suh-soon .

Yosemite

A Native American word, this National Park has one of the names with more variations and a very unique and mysterious origin .

Although some may mispronounce the name with three syllables, as in yoh-se-might, the more correct way is with four syllables, as in yoh-seh-mih-tee . You may even hear some people pronounce the first syllable as in ‘you.’

Ojai

The small Ventura County city, known for its hotels and scenery, is pronounced oh-hai , similar to how you would say hello to someone as soon as you spot them (oh, hi!).

Lodi

As one Creedence Clearwater Revival fan noted on Facebook , it’s not “Oh Lord, I’m stuck in (lo-dee) again.” For this city’s name, it’s pronounced low-dye !

Tulare

Although a more “correct” way of pronouncing it would be as it is pronounced in Spanish, tooh-la-reh, it is commonly pronounced in English as too-lair-ee .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.