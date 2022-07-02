ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

CHP urges for safe 4th of July travel

By Terisa Estacio
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

NORTH BAY, Calif. (KRON) – The holiday weekend is upon us and law enforcement is encouraging everyone to do the right thing. Last year, more than 40 people lost their lives in DUI related incidents. KRON4 News reports on the California Highway Patrols effort to keep that number as low as possible.

Rolling out to protect the public, that’s the goal of the CHP over the next few days as the Fourth of July holiday shifts into gear.

Fatal crash westbound on Bay Bridge, DUI suspected

CHP officer Custodio Lopez tells KRON4, “last year 43 people died due to DUI accidents.  997 were arrested.” CHP kicked off its maximum enforcement period at six o’clock Friday evening. And through the end of Monday, it’s all hands on deck.

Officer Lopez says, “we want everyone to do what they promised to do when they got their driver’s license, wear your seat belt, apply the laws, don’t drink and drive.

Officer Lopez says when he speaks to groups about traffic safety, he always asks this question: “do you want to pay 100 dollars or 18 thousand, most people say 100 dollars, and I explain 100 is for a taxi or rideshare, 18 thousand is for a DUI. You make the choice, do the right thing.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

He adds that driving is a privilege not a right, “it is a privilege given to you and a promise so do what’s right, drive like you would want others to drive around your family.”

The officer says to also think about planning ahead, download a rideshare app, or designate a driver before heading to a BBQ, some steps with a big impact, to make sure everyone gets home safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Dui#Ahea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks spark dozens of Bay Area fires

LAFEYETTE (KRON) – It was a busy Fourth of July night and fire departments continue to be busy this morning. People warned about the dangers of illegal fireworks continued to light them up, causing dozens of fires across the Bay Area. Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30 fires Monday night with at least […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three people shot in SF July 4 night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three people were shot in San Francisco late Monday amid Fourth of July celebrations, according to a tweet from Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department. The first shooting was at Market and Powell streets at 9:46 p.m., when an unknown number of suspects shot toward a street performer, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Lanes reopen on US-101 South in Marin

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4. Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened. This is a developing story. […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

July 4th Healdsburg homicide victim identified

(BCN) — A male victim died in a shooting after the city of Healdsburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show late Monday night, police said. The Healdsburg Police Department later identified the victim as Luis Enrique Gonzalez, 27, of Windsor. “We express our condolences to his family,” police said in a social media post. The shooting […]
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death Monday night

(BCN) — Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy