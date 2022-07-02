ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

UPI News

Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week

July 1 (UPI) -- Central South Carolina felt shaking for the third time this week with a series of minor earthquakes Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The strongest, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake, struck at 8:46 a.m. in Elgin. It was preceded by a 1.6-magnitude quake at 5:47 a.m. and followed up by a 1.3-magnitude quake at 1:46 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
Abby Joseph

2 Classic South Carolina Creations

Over the years, South Carolina has been home to many inventors and inventions. The following are two notable creations that this state is known for:. Barbecue is one of America's most iconic foods. Flavorful, smokey, and juicy, it has been enjoyed by generations of Americans. While the origins of barbecue are a matter of some debate, there is evidence that suggests it was first developed in South Carolina.
Toni Koraza

What will South Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Can you imagine what life will be like 20 or 30 years in the future?. South Carolina is an exciting state to vacation in with its beautiful beaches, fascinating museums, and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, without serious intervention, we may soon fight to preserve that, as the state is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.
wanderwisdom.com

5 Tricks to Avoid Falling for in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

