GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins explains the significance of the firkin basket. Originally known for being a unit of measurement by the english parliament for items such as beer butter and bodies of liquid, Art details the differences between the firkin basket and a bucket or pale along with other interesting facts about this firkin.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO