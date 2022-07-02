ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzalez, Elliott join USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After winning a national championship, Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliot and Jacob Gonzalez were selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National team roster for the summer. A roster of 50 of college baseball’s most talented players was whittled down to just 26 by head coach Mike Bianco after five games of intrasquad competition. […]
OXFORD, MS
crestviewbulletin.com

Local team heading to Dizzy Dean World Series

A group of Crestview’s finest baseball players ages 14 and under will be representing the Hub City this week at the Dizzy Dean 14-u World Series in Southaven, Miss. The Crestview Slammers are managed by Stephen Bortolo, who explained the process that led to the Slammers making it to the Dizzy Dean World Series.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WREG

Two shot at Marshall County, MS gas station

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two people been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72. Officers said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at M&W Quick Stop gas station in Lamar, Mississippi. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown. There is no suspect information at...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Car Accident on Old Sardis Rd Results in Injuries

At around 12:30 p.m., the collision occurred on Old Sardis Road. The accident victims were treated by the paramedics sent to the scene. The identities of the involved parties have been withheld. The crash investigation is being handled by local law enforcement. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Como Man Arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft in Lafayette County, Mississippi

Tags: como, County Road 517, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi, Motor Vehicle Theft, Oxford, Thomas Ray Gray. Lafayette County Sheriff The Office of Sheriff is a four year term filled through an at-large election process. Duties of the Sheriff involve two primary areas; law enforcement of the county and administrative. The law enforcement duties are to keep the peace in Lafayette County while administrative duties consist primarily of serving as the county jailor. Due to the growth of Lafayette County, the Sheriff Department now employs 26 deputies working four 12 hour shifts.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Child found wandering on Highway 51 in Southaven

UPDATE: The child’s family has been located, and they are now taking the child home. Child Protective Services has been contacted, according to the Southaven Police Chief. SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for the parents of a boy found on Highway 51 on Tuesday. Southaven PD posted about this incident on Tuesday morning. […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

A fill up of gratitude

Austin Woods of Horn Lake has worked in the lawn spray division of Michael Hatcher and Associates, 8365 Center Hill Road in Olive Branch, for just a couple of weeks. He was just hired there to join about 155 fellow team members on the production team for the well-known commercial and residential landscaping company. Woods said he had never met Hatcher personally before Friday.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with voyeurism at two Mississippi grocery stores

A man has been arrested after he reportedly followed women in two Mississippi grocery stores in order to take pictures up their skirts. Officials from the Tupelo Police Department have arrested Ira Montrel Temple, 41, of West Point, and charged him on two counts of voyeurism after they were notified of an incident at an Aldi’s grocery store on North Gloster.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

MHP: Okolona man died in crash while trying to get away from trooper

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Okolona died over the weekend when his BMW crashed into a tree while fleeing one of its troopers. He is identified as Carlos Forshee, 35, and he died Sunday where the crash happened in south Lee County on County Road 506.
OKOLONA, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects arrested after failed carjacking in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — Three people from Memphis are behind bars after a shooting and attempted carjacking at an Olive Branch gas station Monday morning. Olive Branch Police said around 10:30 a.m., they responded to an attempted carjacking call with shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 305 North. […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

It’s Everything But Donuts at new bakery, bistro

The uniqueness of a new gourmet New York Style bakery and bistro in DeSoto County featuring cheesecakes, bread, giant cookies, brownies and bars, tarts, and more is what it has to offer, but equally important is what it does not have. After all, it is EBD…as in Everything But Donuts.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Agenda – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Meeting is at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

