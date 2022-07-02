ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres ‘Hot Dog Guy’ out of hospital, back in the kitchen

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – After spending more than two and a half weeks in the hospital, a Lehigh Acres man who was shot while working his hot dog stand is back home.

Kelvis Maiguel, better known as the Lehigh Acres ‘Hot Dog Guy’ was shot on May 31 while working his roadside stand set up at the corner of Homestead Boulevard and Milwaukee Road South.

“God does love me. I’m alive,” Maiguel said.

It’s been 31 days since Maiguel was shot and he’s more than alive. He’s out of the hospital and nearly healed.

“Unless God wants me up there, I’m not leaving anytime soon,” he said. “They told me I was a miracle. And I told them I believe it. I believe it’s because of God I’m still here.”

In the medical field, a miracle isn’t a real thing. But Kelvis is about as close as you can get to it. He was shot in the chest three times with bullets grazing his lung and hitting his colon and liver.

“My chest was the entry wounds to the bullets, but since they didn’t go out they just bounced inside,” he said.

James Gonzalez of Lehigh Acres is accused of pulling the trigger. Luckily a deputy was nearby and he was arrested. Their families know one another from past problems.

“I forgave you once when you robbed my house,” said Maiguel’s mother Ana Dannic. “This is no forgiveness for me.”

“What goes around comes around and I’m honestly not sorry for anything bad that happens to you bro,” Maiguel added.

Maiguel was released from the hospital on June 24 and came home after a two-and-a-half week stay in the hospital.

“I could not have been happier,” Dannic said. “I was three years old and it was Christmas and he was my big toy I was waiting for.”

The one place Maiguel wanted to be was in the kitchen.

“It brings me like nostalgia. Pure adrenaline and happiness,” he said. “I love making food for everybody.”

Maiguel and his mother run Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs and More. For the past week, they’ve been doing only delivery with apps like GrubHub and UberEats.

That’s the plan until Kelvis is back to full strength, which he realized might take a little bit.

“Finally when I’m done, I’m like ‘okay, wait. Now I need to sit down because I’m exhausted,’” he said.

While the corner Kelvis once worked is quiet, it won’t be like that for long. The plan is to be back out at the corner on July 19th, just one day before his birthday.

