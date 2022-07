There are new updates in the case of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy who was murdered after allegedly whistling at a white woman 67 years ago. Investigators found an unserved warrant from 1955 for a suspect in the case who still happens to be alive. The warrant was discovered by a team searching a courthouse in Mississippi for evidence regarding the young boy’s lynching.June 30, 2022.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO