Stanley Cup takes a tumble at Denver bar

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO