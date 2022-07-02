Stanley Cup takes a tumble at Denver bar

After winning the 2022 Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche are in a situation familiar to most reigning champions in the salary cap era: looking at a number of departures as pending free agents look to capitalize on the open market. As a result, the high-flying Avalanche will have a number of holes to fill within their forward group, most notably at the second-line center spot. In assuming the Avalanche prioritize re-signing playoff hero Valeri Nichushkin, this list highlights potential candidates to replace the (likely) outgoing Nazem Kadri. With that, let’s dig in.
