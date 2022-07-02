ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stanley Cup takes a tumble at Denver bar

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have seen the video circulating on...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Top Moments from Avalanche's Stanley Cup Run

Through 20 postseason games against the Nashville Predators (four games in the First Round), the St. Louis Blues (six games in the Second Round, the Edmonton Oilers (four games in the Western Conference Final) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (six games in the Stanley Cup Final), the Colorado Avalanche found a way to achieve the ultimate victory and hoist the coveted Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and first time since 2001.
NHL
ESPN

After a Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy, what's next for Cale Makar?

Cale Makar requires no introduction. Frankly, he never has. Before Colorado's superstar defenseman entered household-name territory in June by earning a Norris Trophy, Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe honors in the span of a week, he was just another kid without a driver's license whose pure talent happened to stop NHL veterans in their tracks.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche 2022 Free Agent Targets: Forwards

After winning the 2022 Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche are in a situation familiar to most reigning champions in the salary cap era: looking at a number of departures as pending free agents look to capitalize on the open market. As a result, the high-flying Avalanche will have a number of holes to fill within their forward group, most notably at the second-line center spot. In assuming the Avalanche prioritize re-signing playoff hero Valeri Nichushkin, this list highlights potential candidates to replace the (likely) outgoing Nazem Kadri. With that, let’s dig in.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

'As many as four teams' eyeing Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi?

There could be some more movement involving young wingers ahead of the draft. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that there are now "as many as four teams" are kicking the tires on Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi, but further suggests that the return heading to Edmonton will be “marginal.”
NHL
ESPN

Andrew Cogliano, 35, 'a big part of our Stanley Cup championship,' re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche re-signed veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year contract on Tuesday. One of the feel-good stories in the Avalanche's march to the Stanley Cup, Cogliano, 35, an in-season acquisition from the Anaheim Ducks, didn't make as much noise up front as many of the Colorado forwards did in the postseason, but he made his minutes count.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche re-sign ‘big part’ of Stanley Cup winning team to one-year contract

The Colorado Avalanche just won their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001 and third in franchise history. They did so in impressive fashion, defeating the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. On Friday, the Avalanche took the first step in trying to repeat as champions themselves. They re-signed veteran forward […] The post Avalanche re-sign ‘big part’ of Stanley Cup winning team to one-year contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy