Javier fans career-high 14 to lead Astros over Angels 8-1

BOSTON - The Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry is historic, but a new billboard featuring New York legend Derek Jeter has Sox fans shaking their heads.The famous shortstop stares down at fans from behind the Green Monster to promote a seven-part ESPN documentary, "The Captain," which focuses on the five-time world champ's career.And Red Sox fans have plenty to say about it."He's got a great career, great legacy in New York, but has no place in Boston. That's all I've got to say about that," said one Red Sox fan."I'm not a big fan of Derek Jeter. I hate his guts so much," said another fan.Some fans, however, are willing to cut Jeter some slack."Probably get another Yankee over the last 40 years and I won't like it, but Derek Jeter is kind of a classy guy," admitted one fan.Jeter played his last game at Fenway Park in 2014, but a lot of fans say it feels like sandpaper scraping their skin as they approach the ballpark."I think he doesn't deserve to be in Boston," said a fan. "Maybe in New York but not here."

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO