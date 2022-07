Over the Fourth of July weekend, a batch of fentanyl-laced drugs left nine people dead of apparent overdoses in Gadsden County, Florida, the Tallahassee Democrat, reports. Local officials put out an alert about the laced drugs on Friday, after two women were found dead of apparent overdoses. “Here in Gadsden, I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” said Sheriff Morris A. Young. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO