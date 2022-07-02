ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Local woodcarving artist shares his labor of love

By Scott Powell
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M9rd_0gSm2Yj200

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jared Welcome is not your average artist, he creates masterpieces with a chainsaw fit to his customer’s needs.

Welcome is a single dad to a little girl, and an adult-ed shop teacher.

He is also known for something else. His incredible wood carvings.

News 8 Photojournalist Tim Clune got a chance to see Jared work his magic, bringing his creations to life.

“About 8 years ago or so, I saw a TV show on carving and thought it was interesting. I felt the pit in my stomach like I could do it. So in my backyard, I had a chainsaw my parents got me when I was 16 and just tried it, and liked it and I started on smaller pieces,” said Welcome.

Jared has worked on smaller carvings made into dogs, owls, and horses. He’s also taken on bigger projects such as the one in Bristol on Memorial Boulevard, where he carved a pine tree with larger animal pieces climbing it.

“The little ones are easier because I can move them around and I could practice. And if I made a mistake, you can kind of get rid of them and then get a little one. And again, it’s just like any sport. You got to practice and practice and practice. Normally the customer will tell me a couple of animals that they like and then they kind of give me free rein,” said Welcome.

Jared emphasized what he appreciates the most from his work.

“Truly the best thing about carving is just the amazing people you meet along the way, the people that have the backstory that I didn’t know about. And then you do a carving for them,” said Welcome.

He just completed an Eagle in Thomaston for a woman who lost her husband due to Covid. He loved eagles and asked Jared to carve an eagle to face a riverbank.

“I like carving because if I can make some people happy, at least if they go to work, instead of talking about all the negative stuff, maybe they can talk about the carving,” said Welcome.

“Anybody that hires me to do something deserves the best. So they’re going to get the best of me. Ultimately, I want my customers to come out with that big smile on their face, and they’ll be really happy and really proud of what I gave them,” said Welcome.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Darrin

HARTFORD, Conn. — Darren is a 1-year-old super cute rat! He is very friendly and excited to see visitors. He also loves to snuggle into his fleece blankets and eat snacks, which is perfect for a lazy Sunday. Rats are lively and intelligent rodents who make outstanding pets for...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Predator fish seen in Middletown pond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dam removal project is slated to begin next summer in Middletown but the project has caused concerns that a “predator fish” may be swimming around in a town pond to resurface. In Sep. 2017 a fisherman took photographs of a strange fish he captured at Pameacha Pond that had the […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Crystal Bees in Southington never slowed down during the pandemic

SOUTHINGTON – While the coronavirus put people in isolation, Crystal Bees, an amusement center in Southington, stayed open through the pandemic. Emily Giguere, the sales and event manager, said the center started holding outdoor parties during covid. “Some people enjoy being outdoors and not in their house, so we...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Hamden, CT
City
Thomaston, CT
Hamden, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Big Dipper vs Dr. Mike’s

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between the Big Dipper in Prospect and Dr. Mike’s...
BETHEL, CT
FOX 61

Fire destroys Hartford neighborhood market

HARTFORD, Conn. — A second alarm fire destroyed a neighborhood market on Ashley Street and left two firefighters hospitalized for evaluation Monday morning. The fire at 97 Ashley Street damaged the building that houses the Sigourney Market, a small grocery store in the Asylum Hill neighborhood. The fire started around 3 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rally set over racist flyers in CT towns

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A neighborhood in Berlin was the latest spot to find dozens of racist fliers. It wasn’t the first time such an incident was reported in the state. Neighborhoods in West Hartford were targeted back in April. A group of Southington homes was hit after that.
BERLIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Carving#Conn
Register Citizen

West Hartford teacher walking ancient pilgrimage route to honor son who battled cancer

WEST HARTFORD — A local middle school teacher is making a 180-mile trek along the Camino de Santiago for a very special reason: his son. Jameth Mikan, a longtime West Hartford resident who teaches world languages at Sedgwick Middle School, embarks on his journey across the ancient pilgrimage route on July 6 in honor of his son, who in 2019 was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 3.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

HHC: Fireworks and PTSD on the 4th of July

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. Javeed Sukhera, Chief of Psychiatry at Hartford Hospital joined News 8 to discuss post-traumatic stress disorder and the impact Fourth of July fireworks can have on those suffering from the condition. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is when someone experiences a significant traumatic event that interferes with their daily functioning. Dr. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CT motorcyclist killed in Great Barrington crash

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WFSB) - A motorcyclist from Connecticut was killed in a crash that happened Monday in Great Barrington, MA. The rider was only identified as a 68-year-old man. Great Barrington police said the crash happened on the south end of Main Street in front of the Bistro Box...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NBC Connecticut

Middletown Fireworks Show Resumes After 3-Year Pause

Residents are celebrating Independence Day with events across the state and you couldn’t ask for better summer night to do it on Sunday. “I’ve been waiting for them. I’ve been waiting all day. I’ve been siting here for like three hours, right here,” said Diane Ruddy, of Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Multiple state parks closed due to filled capacity

(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot. Parks that are currently closed include: Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Bigelow Hollow […]
SALEM, CT
Eyewitness News

Berlin is the latest town affected by neo-Nazi fliers

BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s not the first time Connecticut neighborhoods have seen racist flyers on their front lawns and some worry it could start getting out of hand. State police say they’re taking this seriously, but neighbors are shaken up after seeing these racist flyers found in their yards.
BERLIN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Wallingford Native Son Signed the Declaration of Independence

Lyman Hall was a doctor, minister, and statesman from Connecticut who traveled throughout the original 13 colonies during the latter half of the 18th century. Hall served in the Second Continental Congress and signed the Declaration of Independence. Although he spent the later stages of his life in the South, Connecticut residents continue to honor his memory as one of the state’s most famous native sons.
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford celebrates Independence Day on Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford celebrated Fourth of July a day early on Sunday, with the first fireworks show in two years commemorating the holiday.   A sea of colors shined cross the Hartford sky, as both young and old looked up in awe.   Anticipation was high leading up to the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Individuals from Plainville, Newington, Terryville set to face judge in connection with Portland drug investigation

Individuals from Terryville, Plainville and Newington are set to face a judge on Wednesday in connection with a drug bust in Portland that netted 25 arrests. The arrests came after a search of the “Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Clubhouse” turned up about $50,000 of illegal proceeds, 118 pounds of marijuana, 8.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, several thousand grams of THC-based products, several thousand hallucinogenic based products and two illegally possessed firearms, according to state police.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy