Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport Speedway

BLOOMINGDALE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mother nature was unkind to the drivers and fans that had gathered at Kingsport Speedway to see racing on Friday night.

Qualifying for the Late Model, Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Stock classifications were all completed, but not the final races, as inclement weather hovered over the area.

Many fans had come to see Late Model points leader, Kres VanDyke, who entered the evening on a six-race win streak. But, 74-year-old Brad Teague, a veteran of all three circuits in NASCAR, is still out on the track showing the young guns how its done.

The Johnson City native is third in the Late Model points standings and always loves returning to one of his home tracks.

“You know, I’ve done the big tracks a lot, several years back – and it was a lot of pressure on you,” Teague said. “This here is a lot of fun.”

“It’s been good – we’ve got a lot of – this car we got is an older car, it’s not an up to date car,” he added. “But, we’ve run good and finished about all the races, you know, that we’ve run in and run pretty good.”

Kingsport Speedway is urging fans to hold onto their tickets from Friday night’s postponed race to gain free entry into the venue’s next event on July 15th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.