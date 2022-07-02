ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport Speedway

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9p6d_0gSm2XqJ00

BLOOMINGDALE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mother nature was unkind to the drivers and fans that had gathered at Kingsport Speedway to see racing on Friday night.

Qualifying for the Late Model, Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Stock classifications were all completed, but not the final races, as inclement weather hovered over the area.

Many fans had come to see Late Model points leader, Kres VanDyke, who entered the evening on a six-race win streak. But, 74-year-old Brad Teague, a veteran of all three circuits in NASCAR, is still out on the track showing the young guns how its done.

The Johnson City native is third in the Late Model points standings and always loves returning to one of his home tracks.

“You know, I’ve done the big tracks a lot, several years back – and it was a lot of pressure on you,” Teague said. “This here is a lot of fun.”

“It’s been good – we’ve got a lot of – this car we got is an older car, it’s not an up to date car,” he added. “But, we’ve run good and finished about all the races, you know, that we’ve run in and run pretty good.”

Kingsport Speedway is urging fans to hold onto their tickets from Friday night’s postponed race to gain free entry into the venue’s next event on July 15th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Marmo relishing his return home to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is set for a pair of days off after the Fourth of July holiday this week – giving players, coaches and staff a chance for a breather. Perhaps, even a chance to return home or visit friends and family. For one Johnson City Doughboy, that trip home […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thompson takes Volunteer win after crazy final lap

BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson weaved his way through a last-lap melee to win Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway. Running fourth heading into the final lap, Thompson saw race leader Zach Sise spin out after getting tangled up with a lapped car. Right behind him, Sise’s brother Trevor, running in second place, spun out after contact from Rusty Ballenger.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

River Riders navigate late Axmen run for road win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton seemed well on its way to a victory after just the first inning from Hunter Wright Stadium, as Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy each hit homers to build a 5-1 lead. However, a furious eighth-inning comeback from Kingsport put them in front, 8-7, off the bat of Jake Perry. But, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Bloomingdale, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Flyboys sweep home-and-home series with Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of early home runs, coupled with some late insurance ensured Greeneville’s 12-7 victory over Johnson City at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Sunday night. The Flyboys let loose three home runs in total in the victory, including Beau Ankeney’s fourth of the season. Science Hill product Caleb Marmo […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VIDEO: Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the night sky was lit up with fireworks in Johnson City. The Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks returned Sunday, July 3 with music, food and – of course – an incredible fireworks show. Pyro Shows, the technicians behind the fireworks show, put […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Rogersville 4th of July parade rolls through, fireworks to come

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a community tradition that brings the whole town of Rogersville out. The annual Fourth of July celebration began with the Independence Day parade Monday morning. “Rogersville is the place to be,” Rogersville resident Gloria Culver said. “It’s a beautiful town, lot of history.” Dozens of floats, antique cars and fire […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greeneville hosts annual American Downtown celebration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Live music, fireworks, and more filled the streets of Greeneville on Monday night for the town’s 10th annual American Downtown celebration. Hundreds showed up and organizers said it was one of their biggest celebrations. “Greeneville and Greene County really showed out this year, and so far this is a really big […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Pure Stock#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Chick-fil-A honors Morristown woman and loyal fan

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE)– If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you may have seen a post that has touched the heart of many people. Beth Ann Smith wrote about her grandmother, who passed away recently. She wrote about her grandmother’s favorite part of the summer was when she could get a peach milkshake from Chick-fil-A. Smith […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Grilling tips from Texas Roadhouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Fourth of July cookouts commence, do you have what it takes to become a grill master for your guest? Texas Roadhouse shares tips and tricks for grilling out this holiday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sits down with Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

ETSU baseball already eager to return in 2023

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a handful of Buccaneer baseball players continue cutting their teeth in the Appy League this summer, they have their eyes set on another successful spring at Thomas Stadium. This past season, the Bucs took a few games to find their footing. But, once they did, they caught fire. ETSU […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Motorsports
WJHL

Storms result in power outages across the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands of people are without power after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region. According to BrightRidge, just over 1,681 (down from more than 3,000) of its customers are currently without electricity. The southwest Johnson City area appears to be the hardest hit with 521 outages reported. Hundreds are also without […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Trees fall on camper, home in Surgoinsville

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after trees fell on a camper and a mobile home in Surgoinsville. It happened in the Main Street area near Phipps Bend, according to the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency. Storm Damage Photos:. In a Facebook post, the Surgoinsville Fire Department...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
WJHL

New monument honoring Navy Seabees unveiled at Mountain Home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A monument honoring the Seabees, the Navy Construction Battalion, was unveiled Monday at Mountain Home. Seabees are responsible for building and maintaining Navy infrastructure – from bridges to bunkers – in the U.S. and abroad. There is also a Seabee monument at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

J's Corner is your best burger joint for cruising in Elizabethton

With the weather warming up, it was time for my dining partner and I to avail ourselves of a quick way to forestall a case of the “summertime blues” by spending a comfortable Saturday evening cruising downtown Elizabethton. Cruising, for those of you unfamiliar with this rite of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

King hoping Appy League experience carries into senior season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is nearing the midway point of its second season in its current format. For some fans, the college wood-bat league structures is still new to them. But, for ETSU shortstop Ashton King, the Doughboys are all he’s known the last two summers. The Knoxville native has grown […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

KINGSPORT — Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was organized by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce...
WJHL

Which roads are closed for fireworks tonight?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For traffic and safety reasons, Johnson City officials announced several road closures due to firework displays Sunday night. Several areas are closed to traffic: Guaranda Drive Longview Drive North Gilmar Park Lacy Street Sells Street Mullins Street Belmeade Drive Baron Drive Liberty Bell and Guaranda Drive will be closed to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy