Flood Advisory issued for Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Iowa...and southeastern and east central Nebraska. Target Area: Cass; Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Otoe; Saline; Seward Strong winds of 40 to 50 mph will impact portions of northern Fremont, Montgomery, Mills, southeastern Pottawattamie, Lancaster, southern Seward, northwestern Jefferson, Otoe, Saline, northern Gage and Cass Counties through 800 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front along a line extending from 4 miles north of Griswold to 3 miles southeast of Murdock to 3 miles east of Exeter. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong winds will reach Weeping Water and Friend around 720 PM CDT. Elmwood around 725 PM CDT. Avoca around 730 PM CDT. Elliott around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Unadilla, Tobias, Grant, Syracuse, Dunbar, Red Oak, Western, Stanton and Daykin. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 12 and 39. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 390 and 399. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CASS COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO