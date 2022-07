The FBI has added a notorious cryptocurrency scammer known as “Cryptoqueen” to its list of the top 10 most-wanted fugitives, US officials announced.Ruja Ignatova, who is a German citizen, is accused of defrauding investors out of $4 billion through a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin, which the US law enforcement agency described as “a massive fraud scheme”.Ms Ignatova, who is the only woman on the FBI’s most wanted list, has not been seen since 2017. In 2019, she was charged with eight counts, including wire fraud and securities fraud.Prosecutors say the company offered commissions for members to entice others to buy...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO