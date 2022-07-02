New restaurant in the Woodlands offers taste of Indian royalty

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 46th Annual South Montgomery County Fourth of July Parade — a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries — rolled through Market Street in The Woodlands Monday morning to the delight of the 20,000 who annual gather for the parade. The parade featured more than 150 entries that paraded along the 1.3-mile route through Market Street, including marching bands and federal, state and local dignitaries, Color Guard, fire engines, horses, street performers and the most military of any parade in the region. Congressman Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, served as the Grand Marshal. Brady will end his congressional term at the end of this year.
