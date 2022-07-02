ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Tyus Bowser could be ready for season opener

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vyem_0gSm15Uf00
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore’s 2021 NFL season was mired with injuries that would lead to key players missing extended periods, including many who sat all or the majority of the year. The Ravens aren’t known for giving out too much information on injuries over the years, but The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec was able to provide an update on some of Baltimore’s rehabbing players.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser signed a four-year contract to stay with the Ravens after the 2020 season and rewarded Baltimore with his best season as a pro to date. Bowser started every game of the year for the first time in his career and tallied career-highs in total tackles (59), sacks (7.0), tackles for loss (8.0), quarterback hits (15) and forced fumbles (2) just a year after recording three interceptions. The season ended on a sour note for Bowser, though, when he tore his Achilles tendon during the Ravens’ season finale against the Steelers.

As for a return, it was an extremely positive sign when Bowser came into the team’s offseason workouts without a boot or a limp only three months after surgery. Historically, Achilles tears take from nine to 12 months to recover from, but recently, the Rams saw running back Cam Akers return to the field after only five-and-a-half months of recovery.

Baltimore saw former star linebacker Terrell Suggs return to play only five months after surgery to repair his Achilles. The season opener would mark about eight months from Bowser’s surgery. Per Zrebiec, head coach John Harbaugh was quoted back in January saying, “I think Tyus will be back for the start of the season. I think Tyus will be back for training camp. That’s my prediction. That’s my timeline, so I’m going to stick with that.”

Here are a couple of more notes from Baltimore:

On October 30, 2020, the Ravens made offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a five-year, $98.75M extension. He was carted off the field with a season-ending injury two days later and has played in one game since. Baltimore is dying to see dividends from the historic contract they gave to Stanley, a deal that sent Orlando Brown packing in search of a team that would let him start at left tackle. General manager Eric DeCosta has admitted that he relied too much on having Stanley return to full strength last year when Stanley felt he was “rushed back…in order to play Week 1.” They’re being far more cautious in their optimism this time around as the team is being much more careful with the expectations being set on the 28-year-old. Stanley has told team officials that his ankle recovery is progressing more quickly than last offseason, but Harbaugh’s quote on Stanley two weeks ago reflected more of the cautiousness in their optimism as he said, “Ronnie’s mission right now would be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football.”

  • Like the rest of the league, Baltimore is in the process of figuring out who will make the cut for the final roster come late-August. One of the positions that provides a bit of interest for the Ravens is on the defensive line, as Zrebiec explained in a roster projection earlier this week. With the return of Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban in free agency, as well as the draft addition of Travis Jones, Zrebiec broached the situation of third-year defensive tackle Broderick Washington. Washington saw his role increase a bit in year two of NFL play last year due to injuries to Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe. Despite his increased experience, Zrebiec claims that Washington isn’t a lock to make the roster. The Ravens do like what they’ve seen from Washington, though, and believe he is “an ascending player,” so he’s at least trending in the right direction in terms of roster decisions.

Perhaps the weakest position on the Ravens’ roster is the linebacker group. The team returns Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison and Kristian Welch. Welch is mostly a special teamer, Harrison is still slowly returning from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury from last year, Bynes will be 33 years old when the season begins, and Queen, while good at times, has yet to truly live up to his first-round potential. Baltimore did bring in three undrafted free agents in Josh Ross, Zakoby McClain and Diego Fagot, but relying on those three to sure up the Ravens’ linebacking corps is asking a lot. Zrebiec does mention that Baltimore has several safeties they can use in dime linebacker roles, which is a much more probable solution. Any of the Ravens’ strong safeties could slide down into a hybrid role. Tony Jefferson is a bit on the smaller side, but he can still bring some hitting-power and coverage ability. Chuck Clark has excelled as a sixth-round pick during his five years in Baltimore but not necessarily for his ball-hawking ability. Sliding Clark down into a linebacker role could provide some benefit. Lastly, first-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton intrigued evaluators with his huge frame and versatility, with many comparing his traits and abilities to those of Derwin James. Hamilton’s size would place him nicely as an outside linebacker with elite coverage ability for the position. Regardless, Baltimore could see some benefit from trotting Queen and Bynes/Harrison out there and supplementing the linebacking group with a safety. I believe they’d rather work Hamilton or Clark out on the field than force Bynes, Harrison or Welch into uncomfortable situations.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Baker Mayfield addresses Browns relationship

The former No. 1 overall pick left the door slightly ajar to a potential emergency-circumstance return to Cleveland — as Deshaun Watson braces for a potential season-long suspension — but this situation still looks unsalvageable. “I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon on roster bubble?

The Chiefs have seen plenty of turnover at wide receiver this offseason, with Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, and Marcus Kemp all out of the picture. The team reworked their depth chart via free agency (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling) and via the draft (second-round pick Skyy Moore), and that trio of wideouts will make up most of the Chiefs’ WR depth. The Chiefs are also still rostering Mecole Hardman, who is another presumable lock to make the roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: NFL's push for year-long Deshaun Watson suspension ended settlement talks

But the NFL or NFLPA can appeal Robinson’s verdict. That appeal would be decided by the league, which is believed to be pushing for a significant suspension. The league and the union entered settlement talks about a Watson punishment earlier this month, but those negotiations broke down. The NFL’s push for a year-long Watson ban is believed to have led to the parties shutting down the settlement talks, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Best case for Buccaneers to sign Hall of Fame free agent

Without Rob Gronkowski for the full season and Chris Godwin for the start of the year, the Buccaneers are going to want to get busy in free agency. Rob Gronkowski has officially retired for the second time. Could he come back again to help the Buccaneers when they need it most? Seems likely. But expecting this all to be a ploy to get out of training camp and the preseason is silly.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's 5 Best Teams

The 2022 NFL regular season is a little more than two months away. It's been another eventful offseason in the National Football League, with plenty of player movement, including Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Matt Ryan to the Colts and Von Miller to the Bills, among other moves. Who will...
Yardbarker

Jordan Love Named as Player the Green Bay Packers Must Trade Before 2022 Season

Jordan Love has been far from a fan favorite ever since the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft him 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. It should be noted that Aaron Rodgers, too, was the subject of much disdain from many so-called Packers fans when he was drafted as the heir-apparent to Brett Favre in 2005. It is no secret that that was the reason Love was drafted: to replace Rodgers. Since that fateful draft, Rodgers has won the NFL MVP Award twice. Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert captured the hearts of thousands of fans, many of whom called for the Packers to keep him instead of Love. However, Benkert was given his release and Love enters 2022 the same way he entered 2021: as the Packers’ backup quarterback with no clear future.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Suggs
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
FOX Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says he played 'half of the season' without ACL

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn't suffer a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. The injury happened way before that. Beckham Jr. "really played the whole back half of the season without an ACL, and won a Super Bowl!" the wideout tweeted on Saturday. The post doesn't...
Yardbarker

Baltomore Ravens Running Back, J.K. Dobbins: From ACL Tear To Breakout Year

After a rookie campaign that saw Baltimore Ravens running back, J.K. Dobbins finished with nine touchdowns and 805 rushing yards on ONLY 134 carries(6.0 YPC, which led the league), it seemed, heading into the sophomore season, J.K. was primed for a breakout. Unfortunately, that is not what happened. J.K. Dobbins...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Mutual interest between Baker Mayfield, Seahawks?

For a while, the Panthers appeared to have the Baker Mayfield market to themselves. Regarding a trade, that still may be the case. But the Seahawks continue to represent an interested party. Mayfield is also interested in a Seattle destination, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, describing the Seahawks as...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Athletic
Pro Football Rumors

First Deshaun Watson-linked lawsuit filed against Texans

The Deshaun Watson situation is set to begin its next phase Tuesday, but there has also been a significant development in another aspect of the ongoing saga. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson’s reported victims, has issued a statement that the first case against the Texans related to Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct has been filed (Twitter link via ESPN’s Jake Trotter).
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Former DT, broadcaster Tony Siragusa dies at 55

Former Ravens and Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, who worked as a broadcaster for an extended period after his playing career, died in his sleep, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports (on Twitter). Siragusa was 55. Prior to his lengthy career as a FOX sideline reporter, the gregarious NFL presence played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens a viable destination for free-agent WRs?

Historically known as a franchise left out of contention for free-agent wide receivers to join, the Ravens may find themselves in unfamiliar territory. According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, Baltimore was labeled by a source as “an attractive landing spot” for veterans still on the open market. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Has Aaron Rodgers Killed Off The Dynasty In Green Bay?

Over the past decade, the Green Bay Packers have won more games than they’ve lost. The Packers have only had three losing seasons since Aaron Rodgers became quarterback. They’ve also gone on and won one Super Bowl during that same time period. But even with that Super Bowl...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
FOX Sports

Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10

2022 has been the year of the wide receiver in the NFL. A number of high-achieving big-play threats cashed in with mammoth-sized contracts this year, and the NFL's new offensive explosion has made WR the most important skill position outside of quarterback. Pass-catching talent was widely apparent throughout the playoffs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son Has Decommitted: NFL World Reacts

Zionsville kicker A.J. Vinatieri boasts some impressive genes. His father is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer. But ahead of the 2022 college football season, he's made a big change to his recruitment. On Friday, Vinatieri announced that he was decommitting from...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers sign first-round QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett’s Pittsburgh contract runs through 2025, with the Steelers having a fifth-year option to exercise by May of that year. Pickett’s slot deal is expected to pay him approximately $14M. That is down from the contract Ben Roethlisberger signed in August 2004 (six years, $22.26M), when first-rounders received far more money, but the franchise’s heir apparent will still collect a nice chunk of change to start his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Will the Packers add a veteran wide receiver?

The NFC’s contender tier, as could be expected, is flush with marquee wide receivers. The Rams gave Cooper Kupp a near-top-market extension last month, while Mike Evans leads Tampa Bay’s deep crop. Deebo Samuel trade noise has quieted, with the Eagles and Cardinals trading first-round picks to acquire 2019 draftees A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown, respectively. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper but still roster ascending talent CeeDee Lamb.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy