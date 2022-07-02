Are Packers, Colts, Titans destinations for free-agent WRs?

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In an article suggesting trade or free agency moves for each franchise to make before training camp, the Packer, Colts, and Titans were all encouraged by Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed to make a move for a wide receiver. While other teams were also identified as needing wide receiver help, these teams were suggested for veterans, players available on the market who can be key contributors for a team that already has most of the right pieces in place.

Green Bay has a lot going for them as they continue their recent dominance of the NFC North. They have a star quarterback, a strong two-deep at running back, a solid offensive line, and a top-10 defense in many categories last year. They lost two of their top receiving options from last year as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both departed this offseason. Replacing them, the Packers have formerly undrafted Allen Lazard, rookie Christian Watson, and veterans Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, among a few others. Clearly this isn’t a star-studded group, and, while Aaron Rodgers doesn’t usually have a wealth of talent to throw to, he usually, at least, has Adams. Kyed suggests the team sign another veteran in T.Y. Hilton to perhaps provide some leadership to the receiving corps.

The Colts offense has been working on an (insert-quarterback-name-here) basis for the past couple of years, this year bringing in long-time Falcon Matt Ryan to lead the group. The offense will likely be carried by the team’s strong offensive line and star running back Jonathan Taylor, but having some receivers to take some pressure off the running-game would be ideal. Indianapolis is set to trot out Michael Pittman Jr., rookie Alec Pierce, and Parris Campbell as their top-three wideouts. Pittman had a breakout year and is set to prove he can be a No. 1 receiver, but Pierce is unproven and Campbell has yet to play in half of an NFL season or reach 200 yards receiving in a season. Kyed suggests the team sign free agent Julio Jones to provide some veteran experience to an extremely young receivers room.

The Titans will be trotting out a new-look offense in many position groups this year. They’re currently trying to finalize the last few position battles of their offensive line, Austin Hooper with be the team’s starting tight end, and the wide receivers group will look completely different. With Derrick Henry leading the offense alongside Ryan Tannehill, while rookie quarterback Malik Willis waits in the wings, Tennessee will field Robert Woods, rookie Treylon Burks, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as their top-three receivers this year. Woods is coming back from a mid-season ACL tear, Burks is an impressive first-rounder but is being expected to replace the production of trade-departure A.J. Brown, and Westbrook-Ikhine stepped up in a support-role last season. Kyed suggests that the Titans sign another former-Rams receiver recovering from an torn ACL in Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham showed a clear ability to dominate as a true No. 1 wide receiver early in his career and has shown flashes of dominance since. Pairing Beckham with Woods and Burks would create a trio of pass catchers who all have impressive ceilings of potential in any given season.

All three receivers are still looking for homes and Kyed makes good points for all three franchises reaching out to players like these. There’s still lots of time until the 2022 NFL season kicks off and several dominoes still to fall. It’ll be interesting to see if any of these teams reach out for receiving help.