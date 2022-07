The HTC A101 has arrived in Russia, where it costs about as much as the Apple iPad (9th Gen). While the tablet's looks also suggest that it is an iPad competitor, HTC's choice of chipset leaves a lot to be desired. Specifically, the HTC A101 relies on the Unisoc Tiger T618, a 12 nm SoC with two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores running at 2.0 GHz, plus six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores. Additionally, Unisoc includes a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU that can reach 850 MHz on its two pipelines.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO