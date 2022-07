(The Center Square) – Construction season is underway in Spokane and this week brings street closures to accommodate nearly $5 million in projects. The $3 million project to install a pipe to connect stormwater infrastructure from the intersection of T.J. Meenach Drive and Northwest Boulevard to the Downriver Golf Course will produce two closure areas. Motorists are asked to avoid Riverview Drive from Euclid to Cleveland Avenue, and Cleveland Avenue from Riverside to C Street.

7 HOURS AGO