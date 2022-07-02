Kiwassee Kiwanis Roger Briggs Memorial Golf Classic fundraiser July 25

The Saginaw Area Fireworks got off the ground just a few hours before heavy downpours descended early Tuesday morning. The nearly half hour show included huge mortars bursting in the sky over Ojibway Island throughout the show. There were some eye catching displays on the river itself and the ever popular waterfall on the Holland Street Bridge. The grand finale never disappoints and shook the island again this year. The fireworks was preceded by a series of four flyovers by the Screaming Rebels which is a group of four vintage aircraft. Each pass saw a different formation with the final one being the missing man formation. The aviators are based in Flint.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO