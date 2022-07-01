ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacteria outbreak causes fish stockings to suspend at Page Springs Fish Hatchery

By Jodicee Arianna, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced the temporary halt to fish stocking from Page Springs Fish Hatchery due to a bacteria outbreak in the trout at the facility.

The hatchery is located in Cornville, two hours north of Phoenix.

Hatchery staff began to notice a number of fish mortalities in early June and sent the fish to the University of Arizona for identification.

In a statement released Friday, July 1, the department said that UA identified the disease as lactococcus garvieae, which has been found in freshwater and saltwater facilities as well as on cattle and poultry farms. This is the first time the disease has been detected in Arizona, according to the statement .

A source for the bacteria at Page Springs Fish Hatchery has not yet been found, according to the statement.

AZGFD said that fish affected with lactococcus garvieae show symptoms such as bulging eyes, lethargic or erratic swimming, and increased mortality. They can also show no symptoms due to factors like water temperature and stress.

Some fish that were stocked in May and June from Page Springs Hatchery could carry the bacteria but show no signs or symptoms of the disease, AZGFD said.

The transmission from fish-to-human of the bacteria is unlikely, according to AZGFD.

AZGFD advises food handlers to follow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advice and cook fish at an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bacteria outbreak causes fish stockings to suspend at Page Springs Fish Hatchery

