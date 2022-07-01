FBI subpoenas records of Karen Fann, Kelly Townsend; Infighting raises tension in Gilbert Town Council; Eegee's is coming to Phoenix
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Karen Fann said the FBI issued a federal FOIA request "in the form of a subpoena for my emails and communications . I'm instructed not to discuss ."
There's been no shortage of public infighting among elected leaders and Town Council candidates .
Eegee's , a popular Tucson-based restaurant chain, is opening its first location in Phoenix . Here's what to know about the new location .
Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 105 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 84 degrees. Get the full forecast here .
For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.
Today in history
- On this day in 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
- In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
- In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
- In 1986, ruling in a pair of cases, the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action as a remedy for past job discrimination.
- In 2021, after nearly 20 years, U.S. forces in Afghanistan vacated the biggest U.S. air base there, Bagram Airfield, as part of the final U.S. withdrawal from the country; an Afghan official said dozens of looters then stormed through the gates before Afghan forces regained control.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: FBI subpoenas records of Karen Fann, Kelly Townsend; Infighting raises tension in Gilbert Town Council; Eegee's is coming to Phoenix
Comments / 8