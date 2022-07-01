FBI subpoenas records of Karen Fann, Kelly Townsend; Infighting raises tension in Gilbert Town Council; Eegee's is coming to Phoenix

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Karen Fann said the FBI issued a federal FOIA request "in the form of a subpoena for my emails and communications . I'm instructed not to discuss ."

There's been no shortage of public infighting among elected leaders and Town Council candidates .

Eegee's , a popular Tucson-based restaurant chain, is opening its first location in Phoenix . Here's what to know about the new location .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 105 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 84 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this day in 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.

In 1986, ruling in a pair of cases, the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action as a remedy for past job discrimination.

In 2021, after nearly 20 years, U.S. forces in Afghanistan vacated the biggest U.S. air base there, Bagram Airfield, as part of the final U.S. withdrawal from the country; an Afghan official said dozens of looters then stormed through the gates before Afghan forces regained control.

