ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

FBI subpoenas records of Karen Fann, Kelly Townsend; Infighting raises tension in Gilbert Town Council; Eegee's is coming to Phoenix

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWlRy_0gSm0LZF00

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Karen Fann said the FBI issued a federal FOIA request "in the form of a subpoena for my emails and communications . I'm instructed not to discuss ."

There's been no shortage of public infighting among elected leaders and Town Council candidates .

Eegee's , a popular Tucson-based restaurant chain, is opening its first location in Phoenix . Here's what to know about the new location .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 105 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 84 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

  • On this day in 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
  • In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
  • In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
  • In 1986, ruling in a pair of cases, the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action as a remedy for past job discrimination.
  • In 2021, after nearly 20 years, U.S. forces in Afghanistan vacated the biggest U.S. air base there, Bagram Airfield, as part of the final U.S. withdrawal from the country; an Afghan official said dozens of looters then stormed through the gates before Afghan forces regained control.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: FBI subpoenas records of Karen Fann, Kelly Townsend; Infighting raises tension in Gilbert Town Council; Eegee's is coming to Phoenix

Comments / 8

Related
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Phoenix inflation is skyrocketing

The Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA) Consumer Prices Index for All Urban Consumers (CPIU) for all items rose 11.0% over the year in April, much faster than the U.S. So, Why is Phoenix inflation skyrocketing?. As you are no doubt aware, prices in the U.S. have been rising at a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County offers bonuses to temporary election workers

PHOENIX — Maricopa County announced last week it would offer temporary election workers a bonus as a way to help ensure enough staffing for the upcoming elections. Temporary election staff who work 240 hours and a minimum of four weeks during the August primary and/or the November general elections will receive a $1,000 bonus, according to a press release, while those who work 400 hours and a minimum of eight weeks will be eligible for a $1,750 bonus.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Gilbert Town Council#Foia#The Continental Congress#United Colonies#The Supreme Court#Afghan
arizonasuntimes.com

Sheriff Lamb and True the Vote Launch ‘ProtectAmerica.Vote’ for Sheriffs to Combat Election Fraud

Arizona’s Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County has been outspoken about taking action on the local level when the Biden administration will not, recently starting the Protect America Now (PAN) to bring sheriffs together with patriotic Americans on important issues like border security. This past month, he formed a coalition with the election integrity organization True the Vote to ensure secure elections, ProtectAmerica.Vote.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
truewestmagazine.com

The 1886 Martin Family Massacre

Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.
WICKENBURG, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Sextortion targets teenagers in Queen Creek

A growing crime problem across the country is hitting home in Queen Creek. On June 14, the FBI Phoenix Field Office warned of an “increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys.”. Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said his department has seen 15 cases of “sextortion,” including eight cases...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Honor Veterans, Ease Burdens

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today took action to continue honoring veterans, signing two bills to lower barriers for the women and men who have served our nation. The two bipartisan bills decrease the financial burden of licensing fees for veterans, building upon multiple veteran-focused bills signed into law this session. This includes a $10 million investment to waive higher education tuition for their spouses, a commitment made during his January State of the State address.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

CDC: Most of AZ has high COVID-19 transmission levels; masks recommended

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Some citizens are not on board with commuter rail

With Gilbert council expected to decide in August whether to spend $288,760 for a study to look at locating transit centers in town, a few residents last week made it clear where they stand with commuter rail – a resounding no. “Frankly I think it’s a 100 percent, terrible,...
GILBERT, AZ
santansun.com

New Chandler Flex service starting this week

Some south and central Chandler residents have a new transportation option starting soon. Chandler Flex is a van service that offers many of the features of an Uber or Lyft, without the higher cost. The city received a two-year grant to run the micro-transit program and is hoping to secure...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022

Inspiration can come in many forms. Even fictional when it comes to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. “The woman leader who inspired me is Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain lead in a ‘Star Trek’ series, and played by Kate Mulgrew,” says Heather Skinner, vice president of global real estate at JP Morgan Chase and one of AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “Captain Janeway is an authentic leader who isn’t afraid to make the hard decisions necessary to complete her mission: navigating the Delta Quadrant and safely bringing her crew home.”
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Mesa poised to be first Arizona city to offer Google Fiber's fiber-optic internet service

MESA, AZ — Google Fiber is set to bring its fiber-optic internet network into Mesa pending approval by the city council, the company announced on Friday. Mesa City Council will vote on measures to allow Google Fiber to place a fiber-optic cable network within the public right-of-way, bringing a gigabit speed, a fiber-to-the-home internet network to Mesa residents.
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy