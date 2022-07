Most of the state of Iowa is under a heat advisory today, while parts of eastern Iowa are under an excessive heat warning. Officials tell Radio Iowa far northwest Iowa is at moderate risk with a level of four out of five for severe weather. Part of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch as well. An enhanced risk is three out of five for the rest of Siouxland. The biggest threat could come from heavy thunderstorms and high winds.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO