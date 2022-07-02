Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; Keith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR...NORTHWESTERN KEITH...SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND NORTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewellen, or 14 miles north of Big Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park, Otter Creek Campground and Windlass Hill. This includes Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 127. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO