Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: GSP IMPAIRED DRIVER

By OCSN925
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey State Police have an impaired driver who was operating...

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

First responders are on the scene of a car that overturned and went into the woods. The accident occurred on Route 9 near Worth Street. Driver’s condition is unknown at the time of press.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Man Injured In Ocean County Dirt Bike Crash

MANCHESTER – A 22-year-old suffered extensive injuries after losing control of their dirt bike and crashing into a tree, police said. On July 4 around 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Heritage Minerals, also known as Asarco, where they found Deivid Barbosa-Pereira, 22, of Newark, lying in the wooded area ejected from the dirt bike. Barbosa-Pereira suffered extensive leg injuries and was medevaced to Jersey Shore University Hospital for further treatment, police said. He was wearing a helmet.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Brush Fire Sparks in Jackson Campground on Fourth of July

JACKSON, NJ – A small brush fire started inside the Butterfly Camping Resort on Butterfly Road in Jackson Township Monday afternoon. Jackson’s Station 57 firefighters responded to the scene using brush fire trucks to extinguish a brush fire that broke out at one of the camp’s sites. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire was extinguished quickly by responding firefighters.
JACKSON, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
TINTON FALLS: SINK HOLE ON THE PARKWAY

The entrance ramp at Garden State Parkway exit 105 in Tinton Falls is closed for emergency repairs. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice. This notice is from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as a result of a sink hole on the Parkway. of 4:30 p.m., there’s...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: BURGLARY AT MILLER YACHT SALES

BURGLARY – On Sunday June 26th, Patrolman William Kosh Jr. and Patrolman Dovydas Jackevicius responded to Miller Yacht Sales for the report of a burglary. An on-scene investigation revealed that several individuals broke into one of the buildings on the property and caused several thousand dollars in damage. This incident is still under investigation.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: NJSP ARREST DRIVER ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

WARRANT ARREST – On Wednesday June 22nd, Patrolman Dan Primavera responded to the New Jersey State Police Barracks to assist with a prisoner in their custody. The prisoner, a 36-year-old Beachwood man, was held on a warrant out of South Toms River. The man was taken into custody by Ptl. Primavera then transported to South Toms River for further processing. The man was then released after posting bail with a new municipal court date.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO ARREST

WARRANT ARREST – On Saturday June 18th, Patrolman Garrett Stratton conducted a motor vehicle stop on Ardmore Avenue. An on-scene investigation led to the arrest of the driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old South Toms River man, on the strength of an outstanding warrant out of South Toms River. The man was taken into custody, processed, then released pending a future court date with South Toms River.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: THEFT AT THE WICKERY

THEFT – On Wednesday June 29th, Patrolman Dan Primavera and Patrolman Dovydas Jackevicius responded to the Wickery for the report of a theft. An on-scene investigation revealed security footage of a man attempting to steal merchandise from the parking lot. The man was unsuccessful and left the scene. This incident is still under investigation.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SEASIDE: CAR SHOT WITH PAINTBALL PELLETS

At approximately 11 pm a subject was shooting paint ball pellets out of a vehicle in Seaside Park. A vehicle was confirmed to have been hit with paint ball pellets near 1601 N Ocean Seaside Park. The police do have a plate number At the time of press we do not have information as to whether or not the subject was apprehended.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
BARNEGAT: CAR INTO POLE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a pole at the corner of North Main (Route 9) and East Bay Avenue. It is unknown at this time if there are injuries. Avoid the area, if possible and anticipate traffic delays.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MISSING TEEN

The City of Burlington Police Department is still looking for public assistance in locating 15 year old Yasin Duke. Please contact 911 if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Atlantic City jet boat crash leaves four people injured.

Four people were injured Saturday afternoon in Atlantic City after a boat struck a submerged metal piling, the U.S. Coast Guard said. There were five people on the 24-foot Yamaha jetboat, including three children, when it crashed — ejecting three people from the boat, officials said. A man had serious injuries and was sent to AtlantiCare City Hospital.
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident in the area of 1021 Hooper with what may be a serious injury. Medics have requested medivac with landing zone at Walnut Street school. Use extreme caution in the area and expect delays.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

