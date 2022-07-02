TOMS RIVER: GSP IMPAIRED DRIVER

MANCHESTER – A 22-year-old suffered extensive injuries after losing control of their dirt bike and crashing into a tree, police said. On July 4 around 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Heritage Minerals, also known as Asarco, where they found Deivid Barbosa-Pereira, 22, of Newark, lying in the wooded area ejected from the dirt bike. Barbosa-Pereira suffered extensive leg injuries and was medevaced to Jersey Shore University Hospital for further treatment, police said. He was wearing a helmet.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO